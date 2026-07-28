The Giant’s Causeway, Pickie Funpark and Tollymore Forest Park boast the best family walks in Northern Ireland, according to new research.

With the school summer holidays in full swing, parents are constantly looking for budget-friendly ways to entertain their children outdoors. To help, a new study conducted by CEWE, Europe's leading photo printing company, identified and ranked walks across the UK based on desk research and Google review data.

Each location was analysed for star ratings, number of reviews and family-related descriptive terms including ‘family’, ‘kids’, ‘best’, ‘picnic’ and ‘easy’ to determine which walks are the most suitable for a family stroll.

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The Giant’s Causeway landed in first place with 777 family-focused reviews. Located near Bushmills in County Antrim, this iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site boasts a 4.7-star rating, 38,700 Instagram hashtags, 7 million TikTok views, and 28,861 total reviews. Formed by ancient volcanic activity, it features over 40,000 perfectly interlocking basalt columns set against a phenomenal northern coastal backdrop.

Pickie Funpark in Bangor, County Down, takes second place with 510 family-centric reviews. The popular seaside attraction holds a 4.4-star rating, 1,000 Instagram hashtags, 80,000 TikTok views, and 2,268 total reviews. Packed with family fun, the park features a massive adventure playground, interactive splash pads, and the iconic Pickie Puffer railway. It sits right at the gateway to the Marine Gardens coastal path, offering gorgeous views across Bangor Bay to the hills of Antrim beyond.

Tollymore Forest Park completes the top three with 463 family-related reviews. Located in Newcastle, County Down, it has an impressive 4.8-star rating, 22,200 Instagram hashtags, 361,000 TikTok views, and 5,281 total reviews. Offering easy access on foot to the base of the grand Mourne Mountains, this spectacular forest is packed with family-friendly trails, historic stone bridges, and beautiful viewpoints perfect for capturing shots of Newcastle’s coastline.

Other honorable mentions that complete the top 10 are County Antrim’s Antrim Castle Gardens, the Belfast Botanic Gardens and Palm House, and County Down’s Mount Stewart.

From flower-filled meadows to spectacular waterfalls, these walks offer the perfect opportunity for families to explore and capture scenic landscapes this summer.

Chris Wood, Managing Director of CEWE UK, said: “With warmer days and the long school holidays ahead of us, many families will be heading out for the day and looking for places to enjoy the great outdoors. Luckily, the UK is home to some of the most beautiful family-friendly routes in the world.

“From gentle lakeside strolls and woodland picnics to stunning mountain vistas, every corner of the country offers something unique to explore. These picturesque settings are ideal for creating unforgettable family memories and capturing stunning photos of your adventures together. We hope our research inspires families to experience both famous landmarks and hidden gems, with routes that perfectly suit every age and experience level.”

The top 10 family walks in Northern Ireland:

Giant’s Causeway, Bushmills, County Antrim Pickie Funpark, Bangor, County Down Tollymore Forest Park, Mourne Mountains, County Down Wallace Park, Lisburn, County Antrim Antrim Castle Gardens, Antrim, County Antrim Belfast Botanic Gardens and Palm House, County Antrim Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park, County Antrim Mount Stewart, County Down Delamont Country Park, County Down Stormont Estate, County Antrim



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