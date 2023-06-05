JJ Devine's Public House was purpose-built on Achill Island for McDonagh's Oscar-nominated black comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin," but was removed as soon as filming wrapped as it was classed as a temporary structure with no planning permission.

However, an innovative Galway publican has tracked down the original set and spent arduous hours with friends, family, and neighbors meticulously returning it to its former glory.

Luke Mee, of Mee's Bar in Kilkerrin, has now succeeded in fully recreating the iconic pub, right down to the last pane of glass.

"A few months had gone by since the filming finished and I heard the set had been taken down and was in a yard in Achill, but in very good condition. I waited for a period of time to see if anyone else showed any interest before taking it to Kilkerrin," Mee told the Galway Advertiser.

"I had the space to put it out the back of Mee's Bar and that I would be able to restore it and preserve it, so I brought it here."

JJ Devine's plays a prominent role in the critically-acclaimed "Banshees of Inisherin," forming a backdrop as Colm (Brendan Gleeson) and Pádraic's (Colin Farrell) friendship unravels.

The pub has drawn admiration from a number of international viewers, including Taylor Swift, who praised McDonagh for the pub's authenticity during Variety's "Directors on Directors" program last year.

The US singer told McDonagh that the pub looked as though it was part of the Achill landscape for centuries, adding that she would love to visit it if it was ever rebuilt.

Mee told the Galway Advertiser that Swift is welcome to visit the newly-reconstructed pub at any time.

"She would be very welcome to come to see the pub and enjoy herself and enjoy JJ Devine's first free pint."

