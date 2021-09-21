Aer Lingus has extended their September sale following the announcement that the ban on entry of European citizens into the USA is to be lifted in November.

The Irish airline company has welcomed news from the White House that fully vaccinated Irish tourists will be able to enter the US from November onward.

In a statement, Aer Lingus said they were "greatly looking forward to welcoming passengers back on board, reuniting family and friends, business travelers and holidaymakers" by extending their September sale.

🇺🇸 Back in the USA 🇺🇸 🎶 Oh well, oh well, we feel so good today! Just touched down on an international runway 🎶 Vaccinated EU passengers are welcome back in the USA in November. We can't wait to fly you stateside ✈️ ☘️ — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) September 20, 2021

With the Aer Lingus sale, you can fly direct from Dublin to New York; Boston and Washington from only €149 each way, to Orlando and Chicago from only €169 each way, and to the West Coast from only €259 each way. Canada is also on sale with Toronto starting at €149 each way.

Speaking following the White House announcement, Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “Aer Lingus is delighted to finally be re-uniting Ireland, Europe, and the United States. Often referred to as the ‘51st State’ the connections between Ireland and the US are rich and deep, and we can now once again connect families, friends, and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

“This is an ideal time for customers to book as our September Sale runs until the end of the month – it’s a great time to get amazing value on travel to the States – and we are putting on thousands of seats to accommodate the anticipated demand.

“Safety remains our priority at Aer Lingus and we continue to implement measures such as mask requirements and additional cleaning, as has been in practice across the airline for the past year."

Before traveling, Aer Lingus customers are advised to use the airline’s new online travel support tool to search by destination and retrieve up-to-date tailored travel information based on their specific circumstances including vaccination status, return travel, and flight connection requirements.

Should plans change, customers can also avail of the ‘Book with Confidence’ flexible booking proposition until 31 December 2021.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients announced the "new international air travel" system Monday morning.

"Foreign nationals flying to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated," Zients said at a press conference on Monday.

Travelers will be required to show proof of full vaccination, as well as a negative COVID test taken within three days prior to boarding US-bound flights.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US will release a list of its accepted vaccinations before the policy goes into effect in November.

The CDC will also be issuing a contact tracing order which will require airlines to collect information such as phone numbers and email addresses of US-bound passengers in the coming weeks, Zients said.

The measures announced on Monday marked the end of a long-standing ban on EU and UK tourists that was introduced by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 and continued in January 2021 when President Biden took office.

Under current restrictions, only American citizens, their immediate families, green card holders, and those with national interest exemptions can travel to the US if they have been in the EU, including Ireland, or the UK, including Northern Ireland, within the last 14 days.

