Aer Lingus has restarted its daily transatlantic services from Shannon Airport to Boston and New York, reconnecting the mid-west of Ireland with the US.

Aer Lingus has resumed its direct flights from Shannon to Boston today, March 10, while direct flights from Shannon to New York make a comeback tomorrow, March 11.

These are the latest transatlantic routes from Aer Lingus to resume since the lifting of travel restrictions to the US and it marks the first transatlantic flight between Shannon airport and the US since March 2020.

The restart of these flights is critical in restoring regional connectivity and Aer Lingus is the only airline flying to Boston and New York-JFK this summer, with 14 flights a week from Shannon to the United States.

Next-generation aircraft

Summer 2022 will see Aer Lingus fly its largest transatlantic seat capacity from Shannon in 17 years as it operates two next-generation A321 NEO LR aircraft from the airport. The state-of-the-art aircraft promise a more innovative and sustainable travel experience, boasting greater fuel efficiency, with a 15% reduction in fuel burn, compared to a A321CEO and a 50% reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.

Offering both a Business Class cabin with 16 fully lie-flat seats, fine dining and complimentary wi-fi, and an Economy Class cabin with a complimentary meal and snack and soft drink in-flight, and top inflight entertainment, including the latest movie releases, TV boxsets, games and music.

14 direct routes

Aer Lingus will operate 14 direct routes between Ireland and North America in 2022, including New York, Miami, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle and Philadelphia.

Speaking on the route restart, Donal Moriarty, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Aer Lingus said “We are delighted to resume our transatlantic routes from Shannon to Boston and New York, restoring regional connectivity to the mid-west of Ireland and allowing Aer Lingus to unite friends, families, and businesses once more.

Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group said: “The links between the US and the West of Ireland are a huge part of Shannon’s story. We are delighted to... mark another milestone in the airport’s recovery with the re-establishment of crucial US air links that were suspended as a result of the pandemic.

For more information and for bookings, visit AerLingus.com.

