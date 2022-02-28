As Aer Lingus relaunch their San Francisco to Dublin route, passengers can save big on great sale fares now on offer for all routes to the US.

Aer Lingus has announced the return of its direct transatlantic service from San Francisco to Dublin, reconnecting the Silicon Valley with the Emerald Isle.

The direct route is now back on the Aer Lingus schedule, operating from San Francisco to Dublin four times per week and daily from March 26.

San Francisco is the latest transatlantic route from Aer Lingus to resume and is the only direct route connecting the Golden City to the Emerald Isle this year. West Coast customers can now plan that long-awaited trip to Ireland whether it’s to reunite with family and friends, an in-person business trip, or a vacation to discover the stunning scenery and rich culture.

Speaking on the route restart, Bill Byrne, Executive Vice-President US at Aer Lingus, said: “We are delighted to resume the San Francisco to Dublin service today and to unite friends, families, and businesses once more, reconnecting our communities and economies.

"There’s no doubt that travel is back for 2022, and we are busy preparing operations for further route restarts.

"As always, customers flying from North America with Aer Lingus will enjoy complimentary meals and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment, and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airports.”

Connecting through Dublin Airport is a great option for those wishing to travel to UK or Europe. Fly with Aer Lingus to eight airports across the UK as well as a number of European cities, including favorites such as Amsterdam and Paris.

Aer Lingus operates 14 direct routes between North America and Ireland, including New York, Miami, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle, and Philadelphia. The airline will be the only carrier offering direct flights between West Coast USA and Ireland with the return of daily flights to Los Angeles on May 12 and Seattle returning five times per week on May 26 also. Flights from the USA to Shannon will start from March 10, with 14 flights a week to New York and Boston.

In order to make travel easier, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY. By downloading the VeriFLY app and uploading Covid-19 related documentation required for their destination, Aer Lingus customers can ensure that all of their Covid-19 related documentation is verified before travel.

Aer Lingus’ market-leading ‘Book with Confidence’ policy* allows customers to change flights as many times as they like, should plans change, giving customers peace of mind when booking.

For more information and for bookings, visit AerLingus.com.

