Make some time for yourself and loved ones by taking a break and escaping to the always beautiful island of Ireland.

Want to look forward to something this year? A journey to Ireland could be exactly what you need.

The Aer Lingus Spring Seat Sale has landed with great offers on flights from North America to Ireland, with savings of up to $100 on roundtrip economy fares and up to $200 off roundtrip Business class fares for travel between February 1 and May 31, 2022 .

What's more, Aer Lingus wants to make your return to the Emerald Isle as seamless as possible and that's why they've extended their ‘Book with Confidence’ policy on all bookings up until 30th September 2022.

This allows customers to change their travel dates free of charge, and as many times as they wish, up to seven days before they travel.

Press the Green Button with Aer Lingus today for great deals on travel to Ireland with their Spring Seat Sale.

Here are our top four reasons why escaping to Ireland could be the lift your heart needs:

Escape into nature and fresh air

Take a moment to reflect by surrounding yourself in Ireland's famous parks and gardens.

Explore the trails and tree-lined avenue of Castle Coole on the edge of Enniskillen in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. Admire the stately grandeur of this stunning 18th-century mansion set in a beautiful wooded landscape park, ideal for family walks and summer activities. Take a pleasant, gentle walk around the tranquil Lough Coole, spotting wildlife and glimpses of the mansion house on the way.

In Ireland's Ancient East explore the lakes and monasteries at Glendalough in County Wicklow. For thousands of years, people have been drawn to ‘the valley of the two lakes' for its spectacular scenery, rich history, archaeology, and abundant wildlife.

Escape to wherever brings you joy

Find what brings you happiness, be it the craic and buzz of cities like Cork, Galway and Belfast or the solitude and peace you can find in quaint towns and villages dotted all around the beautiful island of Ireland.

Aer Lingus offers a wide range of vacation packages that can help take the stress out of planning a vacation to Ireland and that will suit everyone's preference. Explore castles and countryside by traveling through Cavan to Northern Ireland before heading to the stunning Wild Atlantic Way, from the Cliffs of Moher to Bunratty Castle. Or if you prefer a bit of hustle and bustle, take a trip to Waterford, Cork, and Killarney and stroll through colorful streets filled with pubs, shops, and markets,

Escape to a scenic Irish island off the Atlantic coast

Discover another side of the Emerald Isle by seeking out a local boat tour and traveling across the magnificent Atlantic waters to the islands off the coast of Ireland.

A true Irish experience awaits on the Aran Islands off the coast of Galway. Locals speak Irish as well as English in a setting of Celtic churches of historical significance including World Heritage site Dun Aonghasa which is set on a dramatic cliff edge.

While the Árainn Mhór island by County Donegal is wild and untamed and has a rich cultural heritage, with a community living on the island since prehistoric times. Electric bikes can be hired on the island, what better way to connect with nature than to pack a picnic, hop on your bicycle and explore the island’s many hidden gems?

The Dingle Peninsula stretches into the Atlantic Ocean on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way and it's here you will find the Blasket Islands. A small Irish-speaking community lived there until the mid-20th century and free daily tours around the island's now deserted village will give you a better understanding of what life was like on this remote location. You can even stay overnight on the island in one of the restored cottages at the top of the old Blasket Island village!

Escape into Dublin's rich history of the written word

Escape into the world of books by diving into Dublin's written history and follow in the footsteps of world-renowned Irish novelists, poets, and playwrights, like Joyce, Yeats, and Wilde in Dublin's fair city.

Visit Trinity College Dublin, home of the ancient Book of Kells and the famous Long Room library, or take a trip to The Chester Beatty, a library and museum on the grounds of Dublin Castle.

Check out the MoLI (Museum of Literature Ireland) and experience immersive exhibitions, view treasures from the National Library of Ireland, or relax amid the birdsong in the tranquil gardens and café.

Finally, why not treat yourself to a meal at Davy Byrne's, the pub that was mentioned in James Joyce's novel, Ulysses!

