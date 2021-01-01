After killing a gunman who had opened fire and killed a cop, "heroic" Johnny Hurley was killed by responding police in Colorado who spotted him holding the gunman's rifle.
Irish woman Betsy Gray rode into the Battle of Ballynahinch during the Irish Rebellion of 1798.
The lambs had wandered off but were thankfully unharmed when they were rescued by firefighters
Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty may be one of the greatest Irish men who ever lived, yet his story is hardly known. This brave priest saved thousands of civilians and Allied soldiers during World War II.
Five Irish American brothers the Sullivans made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II.
Michael Coyne was awarded five purple hearts and two bronze stars for his bravery during the conflict.
Edward ‘Mick’ Mannock and Claude Nunney are among the thousands featured in Ireland's National Roll of Honour.
Dr. Syed Waqqar Ali died in Dublin's Mater Hospital on Wednesday after a three-month battle with COVID-19.
Keane took to Instagram earlier in the week to urge people to send birthday cards to Philip Walsh, an Irish superfan with Down's Syndrome who turned 27 on Saturday.
The "Bajart" consists of a huge amount of Irish and Irish American members and the organization set up the "Front Lines Project" in response to the current crisis.
What you should know about the history of your Irish surname
Irish song “Garryowen” played before Custer's Native American massacres is banned
The life and greatest quotes of George Bernard Shaw, Nobel Prize and Oscar winner
COVID live updates: Three deaths in NI; RoI expands vaccines to 12-15 year olds
Ireland’s most famous pilgrimage sites
Irish dance organization suspends teacher arrested for child porn in New York
Murder investigation launched after death of a child in Ardoyne area of Belfast
Irish dance teacher arrested by FBI in New York on child porn charges
“It was so f***ing great” - Matt Damon says he’s considered moving to Ireland
Irish government proposes new Consulates, including one in Miami