Fungie the Dolphin
On This Day: A bronze life-size statue of Fungie the Dolphin unveiled in Dingle
Dingle Bay comes to life in new Wild Atlantic Virtual Experience
The first "Fungie Day" a huge success in the town of Dingle, County Kerry
Fungie the Dolphin to be given a day of celebration in Dingle
National Dolphin Day: Remembering Fungie the Dolphin, my hometown treasure
The return of Fungie? Dolphin sighting in Co Cork brings hope
Spectacular dolphin footage in Galway Bay fuels Fungie speculation
What I missed about Ireland in the lost year of COVID
New study provides "faint glimmer of hope" that Fungie is still alive
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