This year's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship finalists will face off in London in November in what is being billed as the "Mayo Kerry Global Series," presented by the JRL Group.

Following weeks of speculation, it was confirmed on Thursday that the GAA Central Council had approved the special exhibition game.

Mayo, the 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship winners, will play Kerry, this year's runners-up, at StoneX Stadium in London, home of the Saracens Rugby Club, on Saturday, November 28.

Mayo GAA and Kerry GAA are delighted to announce that approval has been granted by GAA Central Council for the 2026 All-Ireland champions to face Kerry in a special exhibition game. The JRL Group Presents the Mayo Kerry Global Series at StoneX Stadium in London on Saturday,… pic.twitter.com/NUiiovg3VZ — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) September 17, 2026

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"The Mayo Kerry Global Series is about bringing two of Gaelic Football's most passionate communities together for a very special occasion in London," organizers said.

"We're looking forward to creating a memorable day for supporters, families, and the wider Irish community, both on and off the pitch."

As of Thursday, the date when tickets are going on sale had not yet been announced by organizers. However, fans may register their interest on MayoKerryGlobalSeries.com, though registration does not guarantee tickets.

Ticket prices will start at £40 for standing, with seated options available at £50, £60, and £75. Under-2s will go free and are expected to sit on a paying adult's lap.

Organizers said that, as well as the Mayo - Kerry exhibition match, November 28 will be an action-packed day with a Legends Game, Fund Zone, DJ music, and Irish band The Highstool Prophets playing live.

Read more Mayo end 75 year wait as nation watches history in the making

Mayo and Kerry faced off in July for this year's thrilling All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final. With a final score of 1-20 to 1-17, Mayo clinched its first Championship title in 75 years, prompting widespread celebrations for the Green and Red.

Mayo already played in England this year, playing London in Ruislip for the Connacht Championship Quarter-final in April; Mayo toppled London 0-31 to 1-15.