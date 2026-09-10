An Garda Síochána are investigating after a suspicious package was discovered at Shannon Airport in Co Clare, less than three weeks before US President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Ireland.

Gardaí responded to a report of a suspicious package at Shannon Airport at about 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 25, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told IrishCentral on Thursday.

"Following a preliminary examination of the scene, the package was contained and removed to an alternate location which would not impact airport operations," the spokesperson said.

"The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the scene."

The spokesperson added: "Investigations are ongoing."

According to The Journal, the package was addressed to US Customs. Shannon Airport has full US Pre-Clearance facilities where US-bound travelers can undertake all immigration, customs, and agriculture inspections before leaving Ireland. Personnel from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operate the Pre-Clearance facilities.

A spokesperson for the Irish Defence Forces separately told IrishCentral on Thursday that on August 25, "bomb disposal experts from the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team responded to a request for assistance from An Garda Síochána in relation to a suspicious package at Shannon Airport.

"EOD personnel made safe the package and handed over the scene to An Garda Síochána."

A spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group told The Journal that it would not be commenting on the matter as it would be “inappropriate” to do so during an active Garda investigation.

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The discovery of the suspicious package has come to light less than two days before US President Donald Trump is due to arrive in Ireland.

Trump is set to arrive at Dublin Airport on Saturday morning, where he is expected to be greeted by Tánaiste Simon Harris.

While it is not an official state visit, Trump will travel to Dublin's Phoenix Park on a Marine One helicopter for a "brief courtesy visit" with President Catherine Connolly at Áras an Uachtaráin, followed by a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Farmleigh House, and another engagement with US Ambassador Ed Walsh.

The trio of meetings has prompted the closure of Phoenix Park from 11 pm on Thursday, September 10 to 6 pm on Saturday, September 12 for "operational reasons."

Trump will then travel to Co Clare, reportedly via Shannon Airport, to attend the Irish Open at his resort in Doonbeg.

He is then expected to leave Ireland, again via Shannon Airport, either late on Sunday or early on Monday.

The visit will see a massive security operation, as well as protests and demonstrations in both Dublin and Doonbeg.