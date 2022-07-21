British Pathé is a treasure trove of films with historical and cultural significance, giving a rare glimpse into the news of the day.

Among these priceless glimpses into the past are clips illustrating the long and treasured relationship between the Irish and the United States.

Here are just a sample of the fascinating videos:

Eamon de Valera in Boston (1919)

"Boston Mass. Eamon De Valera - 'President of the Irish Republic' is touring America raising funds for Sinn Féin."

The Pathé description continues “De Valera surrounded by admirers waving. LS Crowds with the banner "Let us carry the cross for Ireland - Boston Gaelic School society.”

American Mission to Ireland (1921)

“American Mission to relieve distress in Ireland, visit devastated villages.

“The group of people walk along a row of houses which have been partly demolished. M/S as they emerge from a smoke damaged building with all the windows out. M/S of the group talking to each other. M/S as they look at some machinery. M/S as they pose and chat, C/U of two of them. “

Ireland's President in America (1928)

"Ireland's President in America - President Cosgrave... well guarded on all sides... has cordial reception on arrival in New York."

“…Several shots show President William Thomas Cosgrave of Ireland (Irish Free State / Éire / Southern Ireland) on a boat with bodyguards and dignitaries, presumably approaching New York. On arrival at New York Cosgrave is seen getting into an open-top car and walking down some steps to pose for the camera, surrounded by military men and bodyguards. M/S as he shakes hands with another man, probably an American dignitary (?). Cosgrave rides through the streets in the open car as photographers takes photos; a policeman walks beside the car.”

Ireland Defeats America in the International Hurling Match at Croke Park (1932)

“The American and Irish hurling teams walk out on the pitch at Croke Park. The Americans are wearing light shirts, the Irish dark.

“Good footage of this fast moving Gaelic sport.”

Dublin - Celebrities Visit to Éire (1938)

“Joseph P. Kennedy, American Ambassador to Britain, and American tennis player Helen Wills-Moody in Dublin. (Éire, Southern Ireland, Republic of Ireland).

American Troops in Northern Ireland (1942)

“Various good shots of American troops arriving at a dock in Northern Ireland and struggling off with their cumbersome kit bags. Commentator notes it is only seven weeks since the United States of America declared war on Germany. One soldier drops his kit bag. Below decks we see allied officers including Lieutenant Royle (RNR), Lieutenant Colonel Stewart (US army), Captain Lee (British Army) and Lieutenant Stanford Smith discussing plans.

"American army nurses are seen disembarking - 'many wearing slacks for comfort.' American troops on a launch heading for dock wave to those on their troop ship. The soldiers march off along wet roads - typical January day in Great Britain - and are given food from a canteen van. Great C/U of an American soldier biting into a pork pie (and probably wondering what it is).”

Eleanor Roosevelt's Tour of Northern Ireland (1942)

“Various shots of Mrs Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of the American President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, visiting a hospital in Northern Ireland. She is seen talking to patients in a very friendly manner. Nurses wave as she leaves."

First Irish Ambassador to The United States (1950)

“The State Department's Raymond Muir meeting John J. Hearne, the Ambassador. M/S Muir, Hearne and unidentified man.”

Kennedy in Ireland (1963)

“The American President John F. Kennedy walks down the steps and is greeted by President of Republic of Ireland Mr Eamon de Valera.”

Limerick. Ted Kennedy In Ireland (1964)

“Limerick, Éire, Southern Ireland, Republic of Ireland. Senator Edward Kennedy pays a visit to his family's historic homeland.”

Silent footage from his visit:

Source: British Pathé.

* Originally published in 2014. Updated in 2022.