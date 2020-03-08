The Irish don't always like to admit who invented Saint Patrick's Day but it was actually America!

Who invented St. Patrick's Day? Most people would assume the Irish, but here's a case for it being an American innovation. The U.S. Embassy in Dublin created this video five years ago. It sets out to prove that it was, in fact, America which created St Patrick’s Day and not Ireland! We liked it so much that we thought we'd share it again this year.

The video claims that Ireland took the tradition of celebrating St Patrick’s Day from their trans-Atlantic cousins in America and sets out five distinctly American inventions that prove St Patrick’s Day, as we know it, came from the US.

Top of their list is that they invented the parade tradition. Until 2018, the earliest recorded parade was one that took place in 1737 in Boston while New York City also claims a St Patrick's Day parade took place there in 1762.

Last year, however, St Augustine in Florida emerged as a new contender for the oldest St Patrick's Day parade in the world.

According to new research, St Augustine may have well over a hundred years on Boston and New York, holding its first St Patrick’s Day celebration in 1600 and its first parade in 1601.

That aside, the embassy's second item is that Americans were turning things green long before the Irish were, with a list of examples such as green beer, green rivers, and green clothes!

Number three on the list is their assertion that marching bands were invented by Americans with number four explaining the all-too-believable reason corned beef and cabbage is also a US invention.

The last thing they lay claim to are the keys to the White House!

Here’s the video. Do you agree with the US Embassy's list of five things that prove Americans created St Patrick’s Day?

