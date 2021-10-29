An open letter to my fellow Irish American Truth-ers:

This should be a time of great celebration for us.

It’s now been over two years since Donald Trump created the social media app we are now using, Truth Social.

Once and for all, we are free from the tyranny of Twitter and Facebook.

And now, 2024 stands before us. And we are ready to take back the White House.

And not the way we took the Capitol at that, uh, roundtable discussion we held back in January 2021.

But there are dark clouds before us. I think it all started back when the Biden-ites started forcing the Covid-19 vaccine on law enforcement, firefighters, and other heroes.

We fought back on that -- even though we were hit hard by that totally unrelated Covid-20 pandemic, which was obviously brought in from Haiti.

Thanks, Kamala Harris!

But the woke Communist army couldn’t leave these heroes just to talk amongst themselves.

And so they started signing up for fake Truth accounts. And contaminating our facts with their fictions, worse than anything that Covid-21 wave from Mexico did to us.

And then that damn Belfast movie came out.

I made the mistake of posting about the rallies at my parish when I was growing up during the Hunger Strikes in 1981. And my uncle in Yonkers who used to have kids from the North over every summer. And the poor guy really wanted to live to see the Brits get the hell out, and to see a 32-county Ireland, once and for all.

And then came all those fake Irish radicals, going on and on about how the police in many American cities are no better than the British soldiers on the streets of Belfast.

My uncles were all New York City cops in the 1970s. That makes them as bad as the British soldiers who shot up those Catholics on Bloody Sunday?

I still have no idea what a colonial army fighting an unjust military war has to do with cops here in New York fighting animals posing as criminals.

Which is why we had no choice but to kick those people off of Truth Social.

I mean, what were we supposed to do, just let them lie and lie?

But they kept on coming. With their questions about how you can stand up for Catholic rights in the North, but have nothing to say about oppressed minorities over here in the U.S.

Uh, maybe because we’re talking about two completely different places! And maybe because my great-grandparents were once pretty oppressed, but they managed.

And it was fun for a while getting back at those radicals. Because then we made our own fake Truth Social accounts, to be more radical than even those fake Irish radicals.

And we told them how no one in Ireland can speak for the oppressed in America. Because the Irish are as white as white folks can get.

And whatever else they’ve been through, they did it with “white privilege,” and it’s really “problematic” to say anything when you’ve got that.

And shall we talk about how “problematic” a pro-abortion, pro-LGBTQ fighter for Catholic civil rights is?

Still, I gotta be honest. I lost track of which fake accounts went with which fake person I was pretending to be.

And anyway, they kept coming for us, with even faker accounts, and grosser lies, and more dangerous misinformation.

I don’t mind when our side stretches the truth a little bit. But these lunatics? They had to go.

And so did Truth Social.

I was happy to read that future Vice President Sean Hannity was thinking about starting up a new social media app. And this one was finally going to have just the right algorithm, and security settings, to keep out the troublemakers.

Because who’s got the time and energy to verify every fact and every detail of every argument?

What is this, 1981? What, are Bobby Sands and Raymond McCreesh and Patsy O’Hara still staring down Maggie Thatcher?

Who really wants safe, sane, flawed, balanced information?

If anyone wanted that, we’d still have newspapers.

*This column first appeared in the October 27 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.