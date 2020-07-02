30 years. That’s how long it has been. All through secondary school. All through college. All my years in America. I have suffered. At the start of every season I have always been full of hope. Every year I dreamed. This was our year. But rather than celebrating at the end with Queen and “we are the champions”, it was more Johnny Logan and “What’s another year”. It’s been 30 years. I am a long suffering Irish Liverpool fan living in Florida. There have been good days. And there have been great days. The treble-winning season, the Miracle of Istanbul, and the Lazarus like performance against Barcelona. Yet something has always been missing. The reality is that it has been 30 years. We have come close. 2013-14 was the year when we all believed. It was all too real. It was close enough to taste. The dream appeared to be close to becoming a reality and then it all slipped away. I cried that day. Even now I struggle to watch back the moment of the slip. Our captain, our leader. That would have been 24 years, now it is 30.

Monday mornings were always the same. You would spend most of the season competing, walking into school with a spring in your step sharing with all around that our time had come, and then inevitably when it was mathematically impossible, the digs would come in. Saturday afternoons following another defeat growing up was spent in isolation with a pillow over my head lying on the bed. The close ones always hurt and yet looking back, it is hard to believe 30 seasons have passed by. I was 12 when we last won the league in 1990. Yet here I am, older and wiser. They say you mature, and kids give you perspective. I hear people tell me that it's only a game. But still, all these years later, I still get giddy the night before one of the "big" games. I still feel the nervous tension in my stomach for every 90 minutes, and I still try to kick every ball that I feel that I could do better with.