Based on a story by Tomáseen Foley, "Parcel from America" arrives just in time for a holiday treat: a hearty musical set in the village of Teampall an Ghleanntáin in County Limerick.

The tale is told by a narrator who recounts how he and his family, the Kellys, came to the aid of someone in need. The story also touches on how many villages managed to survive despite emigration steadily reducing their populations and prospects.

As with most things Irish, there is humor and sadness, but the music lifts the spirits and embraces hope. At its heart, this is a story about community and the bonds that hold families together.

In the heart of our neighbor

lies the heart of where we live

and the fruit of all our labors

is the gift we have to give

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The Kelly family experienced what many Irish families endured in the years following the Famine. Maintaining small farms and family lands became increasingly unsustainable, and people were forced to leave in order to survive.

However, those who emigrated continued to support those they left behind. In this case, many villagers settled in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Every soul in this parish has a tree full of relations who emigrated to Springfield.

The villagers kept in touch with friends and relatives abroad. The local postman, Davey, became the cycling equivalent of the Internet, delivering news and packages from across the pond. On Christmas Eve, he celebrated every delivery with a stout.

Now, on his final round, it appeared that Davey was no longer using his bicycle simply as a means of conveyance, but rather as a means of maintaining a good relationship with the perpendicular.

Although the village was largely inhabited by Kellys, there was one woman, an unrelated Kelly, who became the center of the story. Bridge Kelly doted on her only son, much to the chagrin of the villagers. Despite her mother's love, the rude boy left, taking with him her heart and prized possessions: a brand-new red Raleigh bicycle and a Kerry Blue cow, aptly named Kerry. The general opinion in the village was that Bridge had simply been too liberal with the obstinate boy.

Well, you know, he’s delicate. He doesn’t like to rouse himself until the day is well aired.

In the second act of this 100-minute play, the village, and particularly the narrator's family, rallies together to do the decent thing and care for the heartbroken Bridge. As the local clergy observes, “…But 'tis Christmas Eve, and sure anything can happen.”

The large cast of 11 singers, all in fine voice, is beautifully supported by five traditional Irish musicians who accompany the 22 songs. The live music is a treat and a perfect complement to the Celtic charm of the play. Along with the lilting tunes and distinctive sounds of the bodhrán, Irish flute, and uilleann pipes, the dialogue is filled with snippets of the Irish language and clever wordplay.

Never a day of low tide in the pocket in Springfield.

Irish country expressions such as kind acre (a plot large enough to be self-sustaining) and long acre (the public land along roads and canals that could be used for grazing, in this case for Bridge's Kerry the cow) are sprinkled throughout. There is also a spirited brush dance, providing yet another distinctly Irish touch.

Although Springfield, Massachusetts, is mentioned as the source of assistance to the village, the play misses an opportunity to provide a deeper understanding of why Springfield was such a beacon of hope. Beginning in the 1840s, Springfield became a popular destination for Irish immigrants fleeing the Great Famine. Hungry Hill, a neighborhood in Springfield, is also mentioned in the play. A brief explanation of its historical significance would have been instructive.

The show is the result of the collective talents of its creators. Direction is by J.R. Sullivan. Music is by Malcolm Hillgartner and Kevin Corcoran. Book and lyrics are by Jahnna Beecham, Malcolm Hillgartner, and Michael J. Hume. Scenic design is by Harry Feiner. Costume design is by Debbi Hobson. Lighting and production design are by Joey Moro, and sound design is by Ian Scott.

"Parcel from America" is at Theater Row (410 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036) through November 22. It is a beautiful way to begin the Christmas season, offering a heartfelt reminder of the importance of community, delivered in a festive package of song, humor, and compassion.