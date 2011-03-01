Two years in the making, "Jig" was funded by BBC Scotland and Creative Scotland. It was the first time the controlling body of competitive Irish dance had ever allowed an outsider to film this fiercely competitive world. What Sue Bourne discovers is a remarkable world.

In "Jig," wonderfully diverse characters of all ages from the United States, Holland, England, Ireland, Scotland, and Russia prepare and perform at the World Championships, a hotbed of dedication, hard work, obsession, and passion.

When it comes to the final competition, the rivalry between the contestants escalates as the film reaches its nail-biting climax.

"Jig" discovers a world of dedication, hard work, obsession, passion, success, failure, and astonishing talents pushed to their limits in the quest for perfection.

The documentary follows Irish dancers, their teachers, and families preparing for the 40th Irish Dancing World Championships, held in March 2010 in Glasgow.

3,000 dancers, their families and teachers from around the globe descend upon Glasgow for one drama-filled week. Clad in wigs, make-up, fake tan, diamantes and dresses costing thousands of pounds, they compete for the coveted world titles.

A year of incredibly hard work for just a few tense minutes on stage. This feature-length documentary was given access for the very first time to the little-known world of competitive Irish Dancing.

Producer/Director Sue Bourne started Wellpark Productions in 2000 as a vehicle to make her own films. Since then, Bourne and Wellpark have produced an impressive roll call of over 15 highly rated and award-winning documentaries. Through her company Wellpark Productions, Sue Bourne has spent the past decade producing and directing insightful, thought-provoking documentaries that open doors, throwing new light on subjects we thought we knew about.

You can watch the trailer for "Jig" here: