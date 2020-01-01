"My heritage is not there for you to manipulate so that you can disparage others who are trying to fight the very kinds of injustice the Irish once faced."
Don’t pay any attention to those folks from Ireland. Here’s why you can defend your Irish American expression "St Patty's Day."
In an excerpt from her "Echoes of Their Footsteps Volume I" Kathleen Hegarty Thorne recounts raids on taxation offices in Ireland a century ago.
Is The Irishman just another white man’s story? No!
We’re not holding the Irish rugby team close to our hearts these days. We’re not really interested in who they belong to, in all honesty.
Sinn Fein are offering simple solutions to complex problems, which are impossible, and a quarter of Ireland's voting population bought it.
With no vote at home for Irish emigrants, and a rocky start to the Democratic presidential candidate nomination process, things can only get better says one Irish person living in the US.
After Paris stood up for Saint Brigid 2020 - this Kildare goddess is the most en vogue saint in the City of Light!
From the streets of Paris to the unforgettable voices of the Dublin's Micheal Considine's beloved ballad Spancil Hill is nothing more than a 19th-century emigrants love letter.
Professional Irish matchmaker Maureen Tara Nelson gives helpful advice to those looking for love for Valentine's Day.
Larry Kirwan says "New York Town" is "a love letter to the city we knew before the attack and a determination to celebrate what we still had after."
As Michael Conlan prepares to fight at Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick's Day, his real fight against the mental health crisis in his community has just begun, and it's personal.
For a little less than 100 years Irish politics has been dominated by two parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail but now it seems the Sinn Féin could be in for a win.
Anger with Irish banks and vulture funds has emerged as a driving force in Ireland's General Election as more than 120,000 people face losing their homes.
Pining for the love of an Irish girl? Here are top tips from an Irish cailín living in the USA on how to engage with Irish women.
Sinn Féin has surged ahead in the public polls days before Ireland's general election but what are the reasons for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil's skepticism in going into government with the republican party.
Horror of Ireland’s famine was a “blight” but created an unbreakable bond between the countries and its people.
One Irish man, having recently obtained his US citizenship, discusses how the US presidential election works.
"To every corner of what they call the diaspora and will you find even the smallest and most nominal St. Bridget's Day Parade? Not at all."
With Superbowl LIV set to take place this Sunday, we took a look at one San Francisco 49ers player that Irish fans should be cheering for.
Football, hurling, camogie, Croke Park and Semple Stadium back in action - you wouldn't guess that the GAA has a problem... war is around the corner.
A hunger for change is the order of the day in Ireland as public wants movement on day-to-day issues that affect their lives and Fine Gael feels out of touch.
With Stormont's Assembly restored, will the government's "New Decade, New Approach" succeed?
How the choice of an IrishCentral editor's photo led this journalist in Paris to explore the Irish Traveller heritage.
How can we be certain that Ireland’s bog bodies were the result of human sacrifice?
Riverdance is coming to the big screen!
It is officially ONE MONTH until St. Patrick's Day 2020!
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver to film in Ireland - and they're looking for extras!
Irish men voted the ugliest of all says elite dating site CEO
Lincoln and the Irish, the untold story revealed
An Irish thatched cottage on the East Cork coast to dream of
“Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling” is IrishCentral's February Book of the Month
Global GAA: Meet the biggest GAA club outside of Ireland
The world's most expensive Irish whiskey is now for sale
Irish maritime experts fight to prevent expedition into Titanic's hull
Osaka and Japan's outreach to LGBT tourism is a model for Ireland to replicate