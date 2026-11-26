Two leg bones that sat in a National Museum of Ireland drawer for almost 150 years may carry the oldest trace of people ever found in Ireland. Both belonged to a giant deer, and both look as though they were cut and cracked open with a stone tool while the bone was still fresh.

The claim comes from a study in the Proceedings of the Royal Irish Academy, led by Dr. Richard Jennings of the School of Biological and Environmental Sciences at Liverpool John Moores University. It pairs new digging at Ballynamintra Cave, about six miles west of Dungarvan in County Waterford, with a fresh look at animal bones hauled out of the same cave between 1878 and 1882.

Until now, the oldest accepted evidence for people in Ireland was a brown bear kneecap from Alice and Gwendoline Cave in County Clare. It carries stone tool cut marks and dates to roughly 12,800 to 12,600 years ago.

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The Waterford bones are older. High-precision radiocarbon dating at the University of Oxford placed one of them between 13,573 and 13,321 years ago.

Confirming human activity at the cave at that date would "significantly push back the arrival of people in Ireland," Jennings said in comments reported by The Irish Times. He added that it would also reshape how researchers understand the spread of people across northwest Europe at the end of the last Ice Age.

Overlooked since the 1880s

The Victorian naturalists Richard Ussher and Leith Adams emptied much of Ballynamintra in 1878 and 1879, and Adams came back in 1882. Ussher noted at the time that some of the giant deer bones looked as though they had been split lengthwise to get at the marrow.

Later researchers disagreed. A major review of Irish Ice Age animal remains in 1997 ruled the damage out as human work, and the bones went back into storage.

The new team looked again, and two specimens stood out. One is a partial upper foreleg bone, or humerus. The other is a shattered lower hind leg bone, or metatarsal. Both come from Megaloceros giganteus, the giant deer better known in Ireland as the Irish elk.

The foreleg bone carries a flat, even cutting plane across its lower end, matching on both sides, with a hinge fracture where the bone finally gave way. The researchers read that a heavy-bladed tool was chopping the elbow joint apart while the bone was still green.

The hind leg bone looks as though it was struck at the top of the shaft, splitting it open and exposing the nutrient-rich marrow inside.

A kill site and a wolf

The cave was almost certainly not where the animal died. Upper leg bones, ribs, pelvis, skull pieces, and teeth are nearly all missing from the giant deer material, and those are the parts that carry the meat.

That pattern suggests the carcass was butchered somewhere else and the good cuts were carried away. Dr. Ruth Carden of Danu Ruadh Teoranta, a co-author on the study, told RTÉ News that the missing bones and the marks together point to a kill site that was later picked over by wolves.

The foreleg bone backs her up. On the side opposite the chop mark, it carries shallow scores that the team links to the canine teeth of a wolf, left before the bone was buried.

The authors are careful about what they can prove. A millennium of weathering stripped away the microscopic striations that would settle the question, and the paper says only that there are "strong possibilities" that the two bones show human butchery.

Cóilín Ó Drisceoil of the National Monuments Service, another co-author, told RTÉ News that more artifacts are needed to put human presence beyond doubt, but that the findings already make the cave a leading candidate for future work.

Why Waterford matters now

For a century, Irish archaeologists largely wrote off the island's bone caves on the grounds that the Victorians had cleaned them out. Ballynamintra says otherwise.

Digging in the entrance chamber between 2014 and 2018 turned up Ice Age layers the 19th-century excavators never reached, holding three more giant deer specimens and a red fox jawbone dated between 13,604 and 13,095 years ago.

All of it lands in the Middle Allerød, a warm pulse near the end of the Ice Age when hunter gatherer groups were spreading across Britain and northwest Europe. Giant deer were being butchered at sites in northern Germany at almost exactly the same moment.

How the animals reached Ireland at all is still unclear. The authors assume a land connection with Britain that closed sometime before 16,000 years ago.

More excavation is planned, aimed at unexplored passages where the Ice Age deposits appear to continue. What the team wants is a stone tool or a worked bone point, the kind of find that would turn a strong possibility into Ireland's oldest known human presence.

The work was funded by the Royal Irish Academy's Standing Committee for Archaeology and by the Heritage Council through the Dungarvan Valley Caves Project.