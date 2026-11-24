Dublin Fire Brigade members Paul Stanley, Dave Lorenzo, and Stephen Bonfil sprang to action at a beach in Brazil over the weekend when they spotted a teenager who had gotten into difficulty while swimming.

The Irish firefighters, who were in Brazil for the World Rescue Challenge, were swimming in the water near Praia da Barra da Tijuca when the incident unfolded at 4:30 pm on Saturday, November 21.

A 15-year-old girl was struggling to stay afloat and tiring rapidly after drifting beyond her depth some 80 meters from the beach. Distressed, one of the teen's friends helped wave down the firefighters.

The trio swam out to the unconscious teen, turned her onto her back, put her in a rescue position, and swam back towards shore whilst holding her. Battling a strong current, the firefighters rotated in and out to complete the rescue to shore.

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On the beach, firefighter Stanley conducted a set of observations, and in the process, the teen regained consciousness. Medical assistance was also called in by bystanders, and a local medic attended.

The trio of firefighters reassured the teen's friends who had arrived at the scene. The patient followed the firefighters' directions via broken translations and recovered shortly after and was scared but grateful.

"Well done to all involved," Dublin Fire Brigade said afterward.

Bonfil, one of the brave rescuers, told RTÉ Radio on Tuesday that the rescue was a "real team effort," but that it "came quite naturally" to them.

"It all went off quite calmly," Bonfil said, adding that the trio is all paramedics as well as firefighters.

As if the rescue wasn't enough of a success, the Dublin Fire Brigade scooped a number of awards at the World Rescue Challenge the following night, including first place in the Technical Extrication Challenge and Best Extrication Technical Team.