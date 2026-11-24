Irish man Michael Joseph Moore, who died in 2018, has been identified as the person responsible for the 1968 homicide of 16-year-old Jacqueline 'Jackie' Dunleavy in London, Ontario, Canada.

The decades-old homicide cold case has been solved following an extensive review of historical evidence and the use of modern forensic DNA technology and Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy, members of the London Police Service Major Crime Section announced on Monday, November 23.

Moore, who was 25 years old at the time of the murder, has been identified as the individual responsible for Jackie’s murder through the careful preservation and re-examination of evidence collected nearly six decades ago, investigators said.

Moore died on March 3, 2018, before he was identified through this investigation. As a result, no criminal charges can be laid.

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According to officials, Moore was born in Ireland in 1942 and emigrated from Dublin to London, Ontario, in January 1967. His wife and children joined him a short time later.

By January 1968 and at the time of Jackie's murder, he was living in an apartment at 290 Springbank Drive.

"He had an Irish accent," Detective Mike Budzyn of the London Police Service Major Crime Section and the current lead investigator, said. "He was white, about six feet tall, with dark hair." He was typically clean-shaven, but was known to grow a beard on occasion.

According to the London Police Service, on Tuesday, January 9, 1968, Jackie was last seen leaving a local store where she worked at about 6:30 pm after finishing her shift. She was 16 years old and a Grade 10 student at Westminster Secondary School.

At approximately 8 pm that evening, three youths found Jackie on the grounds of Katherine Harley School, now known as the location of Matthews Hall, on Oxford Street. Emergency responders attended, and Jackie was pronounced deceased.

The investigation determined that Jackie had been murdered. While she had suffered a head injury, the cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

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Officials said on Monday that at the time, investigators conducted an extensive homicide investigation. Numerous leads were pursued, witnesses were interviewed, and forensic evidence, including biological material, was collected and carefully preserved. Despite those efforts, the person responsible was not identified, and the case remained unsolved.

Meanwhile, Moore worked several jobs, and in the early 1970s, after Jackie's murder, he was hired by the London Fire Department. He worked as a firefighter for 28 years, ultimately retiring as a Captain. He died in March 2018, survived by his wife, three children, and two grandchildren.

“The investigators who worked on Jackie’s homicide in 1968 did everything they could with the investigative and forensic tools available to them at the time,” Detective Sergeant Micah Bourdeau of the London Police Service Major Crime Section said in a statement on Monday.

“The evidence they carefully collected and preserved ultimately allowed investigators decades later to continue that work. This investigation shows the importance of preserving evidence and continuing to revisit historical cases as new technology becomes available.”

Bourdeau told reporters on Monday that Moore's name was not brought up during initial investigations and that he was not originally a person of interest.

"He was never interviewed," Bourdeau said. "There was a time during Project Angel [a cold case joint task force], 1997-2000, where his name came up in a review of old London Police criminal investigations but even at that point, he was not a person of interest or a suspect."

Detective Budzyn said there is no direct information that Moore and Dunleavy knew each other. However, he said there was a witness at the time of the original investigation who spoke of an incident less than a month before the murder when Jackie told this person that she had accepted a ride from a man who said he had just come to Canada about a year before and who had an English accent.

"My understanding is she had missed her bus after work and accepted a ride from this person, but there's nothing directly saying right now any information we have that this person was Michael Joseph Moore," Budzyn said.

Bourdeau further said that there is no evidence to suggest that Moore might be connected to other cold cases, but that they are "open to it, we will investigate it, we will share information with our community partners, with the Ontario Provincial Police, as there are several unsolved homicides in their region as well."

Genealogical research

London Police Service said in its statement on Monday that over the years, generations of investigators continued to review the case as new investigative opportunities emerged. This included being part of Project Angel, a joint London Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police project that ran from 1997 to 2001.

More recently, members of the Major Crime Section undertook a comprehensive review of the investigation, re-examining historical evidence and exploring advances in forensic science.

“Through specialized forensic testing conducted by Othram, investigators were able to identify distant genetic relatives associated with the unknown suspect's DNA profile," said Detective Budzyn.

"Working with our partners at the Toronto Police Service, genealogical research was then used to construct family trees and narrow the investigation toward a potential suspect.

"Our investigators conducted additional interviews, gathered new evidence, and obtained DNA samples for comparison. Those samples were submitted to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for analysis.

"Based on the evidence obtained through this investigation, we are confident that the evidentiary threshold to support criminal charges was met.

"Had Moore been alive today, he would have been arrested and charged in relation to Jackie’s murder.”

London Police Service noted that the decision to publicly identify Moore was not made lightly and that it followed careful consideration of the evidence, the public interest, and the responsibility of the London Police Service to be transparent about the outcome of an investigation that had remained unresolved for nearly six decades.

"While criminal proceedings are no longer possible due to Moore’s death, that does not diminish the strength of the evidence or the confidence investigators have in the conclusion reached through this investigation," LPS said. "Publicly identifying Moore provides an accurate historical record and answers that Jackie’s family and the community have sought for decades."

The London Police Service acknowledged the contributions of the Centre of Forensic Sciences, Othram Laboratories, the Toronto Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police. The DNA profile that ultimately assisted investigators was also connected to earlier work completed through Project Angel.

"These partnerships, along with advances in forensic science and the work of generations of investigators, played an important role in moving the investigation forward," the police service said.

While the investigation has identified Moore as being responsible for Jackie’s murder, investigators recognize there may still be people with historical information. Anyone with information related to this investigation, or who believes they may have relevant historical information, is encouraged to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.

Vince, Jackie's younger brother, said. "He's gone, but he never had to pay the price. My family did."

Jackie's sister Linda said Moore "lived his life, died an old man, and he took my sister's life, and she was a good person."

London Police Service has shared this video chronicling their investigation into the cold-case homicide of Jacqueline 'Jackie' Dunleavy: