Two males have been arrested in relation to the arson attack that killed members of the English family at their home in the Birchwood area of Waterford City in the early hours of Tuesday, October 13.

The two males, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on Monday by the investigation team based at Waterford Garda Station, assisted by colleagues from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

They were arrested on suspicion of alleged activities contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 as amended by Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act 2009, between May 1, 2024 and November 23, 2026.

The Irish law deals with combating organized crime.

They are the 7th and 8th people to be arrested as part of this investigation.

As of Monday night, the two were being detained at Waterford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

Investigations remain ongoing, An Garda Síochána said in Monday's update.

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Waterford arson attack and investigation

On October 13, Gardaí confirmed that they and emergency services had attended a fire at a residence at 7 Birch Avenue, Birchwood, Waterford shortly after 5 am.

Two adults - Philip and Kim English - and their two children - Callum English, 12, and Jayden English, 9 - were all killed in the fire. Another of the couple's children, six-year-old Elliot English, died on November 6 after sustaining critical injuries. It is understood that the couple's teenage daughter remains hospitalized.

On the day of the incident, An Garda Síochána commenced a murder investigation into what they described as "the arson attack and fatal house fire."

Chief Superintendent Pettit of the Waterford/ Kilkenny Garda Division said: "An Garda Síochána believe that the house was attacked by a person or persons unknown and that the fire was started deliberately." He added: "There are people in the community who know the person or persons who carried out this arson attack in which four people have been murdered."

Including Monday's two arrests, eight arrests have been made in relation to the murder investigation. While four people were released without charge, Jessica Dalton, 31, and Cian Stacey, 21, have been charged with criminal damage and assaults causing serious harm. They have been remanded into custody and are due to appear in court via video link again on December 1.

On October 22, Philip, Kim, Jayden, and Callum English were laid to rest following a requiem Mass at the Sacred Heart Church Parish Centre in The Folly, Co Waterford.

Among the hundreds in attendance at the joint funeral were Chief Whip Mary Butler and Minister for State John Cummins, both representing the Irish Government, as well as Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and the aides-de-camp to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris, and President of Ireland Catherine Connolly.

Bishop for Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan presided over the Mass, while Fr Gerry Chestnutt delivered the homily, during which he said Philip, Kim, Jayden, and Callum were a "beautiful family" who had done "no wrong to anybody."

"We are better people for knowing you, for you were the salt of the earth and lights in this community," he added.

A funeral for six-year-old Elliot was held at the same church on November 13. He was buried in Kilbarry Cemetery, alongside his parents and brothers.

According to RTÉ News, Fr Gerry Chestnutt told mourners that Elliot was "a power of energy and of love" and that his "infectious smile and love of life will never be forgotten."

Also at the funeral, Dr. Alphonsus Cullinan, Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, remarked on the "huge harm" that drugs are doing in Ireland.

"Maybe we can now see more clearly the consequences of this evil," he said. "And maybe those responsible will realise one day that they will have to face God."

He encouraged anyone with information to make contact with the Gardaí.