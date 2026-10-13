An Garda Síochána have launched a murder investigation after four people, including two children, were killed in an arson attack on a domestic residence in Waterford City early this morning, Tuesday, October 13.

Just after 7 am, Gardaí in Waterford confirmed they and other emergency services were at the scene of a fire at a domestic residence in Waterford City.

Gardaí initially confirmed that two adults, one male and one female, and two children are deceased. The Irish Mirror reports that the two deceased adults have been named locally as Philip English and his partner Kim English.

Two other children were removed from the scene and were hospitalized with critical injuries.

Chief Superintendent Anthony Pettit of the Waterford/Kilkenny Garda Division has since confirmed that the two adults who were killed were parents to the two children who were killed, as well as to the other two children who are now hospitalized at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Crumlin for critical injuries.

In another update, An Garda Síochána announced that they have commenced a murder investigation into "the arson attack and fatal house fire."

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"Multiple murder"

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all members of An Garda Síochána and the community are with the extended family at this time," Chief Superintendent Pettit said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

He continued: "The house at Birch Avenue has been declared a crime scene and is currently subject to a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"The Waterford Coroner’s office and that of the State Pathologist have been notified.

"The remains of the deceased have been removed from the scene, and post-mortems will be carried out at University Hospital Waterford by Prof. Linda Mulligan, Chief State Pathologist, and Dr. SallyAnne Collis, State Pathologist."

Pettit said the investigation, which is being coordinated from an incident room at Waterford Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer, is being carried out by the Serious Crime Unit Waterford Garda Station, supported by Divisional resources and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and all other resources as necessary.

Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to the bereaved family.

Pettit added: "An Garda Síochána believe that the house was attacked by a person or persons unknown and that the fire was started deliberately."

Gardaí in Waterford are now appealing for anyone with information on this "multiple murder and arson attack" to speak with investigating members.

Gardaí wish to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of Birch Avenue, Birchwood between 4:30 am and 5:30 am on Tuesday.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was driving in the vicinity of Birchwood, or the adjoining roads, between 4:30 am and 5:30 am on Tuesday, who may have dashcam footage or images to make such footage available to investigating Gardaí.

The investigation team can be contacted at the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

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Mayor of Waterford, Cllr. Liam Brazil, and Mayor of Waterford Metropolitan District, Cllr. Lola O’Sullivan, said in a joint statement that they are "devastated and heartbroken by the tragedy that unfolded in Birch Avenue this morning."

The duo said: "Our sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of those who lost their lives so tragically in the fatal house fire.

"No one is untouched by this event, and we would appeal to neighbours, friends and the wider community to be there for each other during this harrowing time.

Our thoughts are also with the Emergency Services and First Responders who attended the deeply disturbing scene.

"We would encourage anyone who has been affected to visit the Community Support Hub in St. John’s Park. Professional services, refreshments, and facilities are available to all.

"We appeal to the public to give An Garda Síochána the time and space needed to fully investigate this incident."

Ireland's Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan told reporters in Dublin: "It's a harrowing event that has had a significant impact on not just the people of Waterford, but the whole country. I want to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the bereaved," he said.

"I have also spoken to the Garda Commissioner; he's informed me that this is now a murder investigation.

"The people responsible for this will be brought to justice. Gardaí are investigating this vigorously. Anyone with information should bring information that they have to the attention of An Garda Síochána."