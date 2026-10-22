Another person has been arrested in relation to the arson attack on a home in Waterford City last week that killed Philip and Kim English and their two young sons, Callum and Jayden. Two of Philip and Kim's other children were also critically injured.

The male, aged in his 20s, was arrested by Gardaí in Waterford, assisted by members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, on Thursday afternoon as part of the ongoing investigation into last week's fatal attack.

The male was arrested under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 as amended by Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act 2009. He was detained at a Garda Station in the southeast.

"It’s anticipated that further searches will be carried out as part of the ongoing investigation," An Garda Síochána said in their statement announcing the latest arrest on Thursday.

Gardaí added that two other people arrested on October 20 in connection with the investigation have had their periods of detention extended. There are now four people arrested and currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, Ireland's anti-gang legislation.

Two other people - Jessica Dalton, 31, and Cian Stacey, 21 - were arrested on October 15 and charged two days later. RTÉ News reports that the duo were further remanded in custody and will appear before Waterford District Court via video link on November 17.

On Thursday, An Garda Síochána continued to appeal to anyone who may have any information in relation to the arson attack to speak to the Garda investigation team at Waterford Garda station, contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána. The investigation team can be contacted at the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or at any Garda Station.

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Waterford arson attack and investigation

On October 13, Gardaí confirmed that they and emergency services had attended a fire at a residence at 7 Birch Avenue, Birchwood, Waterford shortly after 5 am.

Two adults - Philip and Kim English - and their two children - Callum English, 12, and Jayden English, 9 - were all killed in the fire. Two of Philip and Kim's other children, a 14-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, were hospitalized following the fire.

The day of the incident, An Garda Síochána commenced a murder investigation into what they described as "the arson attack and fatal house fire."

Chief Superintendent Pettit of the Waterford/ Kilkenny Garda Division said: "An Garda Síochána believe that the house was attacked by a person or persons unknown and that the fire was started deliberately." He added: "There are people in the community who know the person or persons who carried out this arson attack in which four people have been murdered."

Read more Three more arrested in connection with Waterford arson attack

Thursday's arrest, the sixth in the scope of the investigation, comes just days after the four members of the English family were laid to rest following a requiem Mass at the Sacred Heart Church Parish Centre in The Folly, Co Waterford.

Among the hundreds in attendance at Monday's funeral were Chief Whip Mary Butler and Minister for State John Cummins, both representing the Irish Government, as well as Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and the aides-de-camp to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris, and President of Ireland Catherine Connolly.

Bishop for Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan presided over the Mass, while Fr Gerry Chestnutt delivered the homily, during which he said Philip, Kim, Jayden, and Callum were a "beautiful family" who had done "no wrong to anybody."

"We are better people for knowing you, for you were the salt of the earth and lights in this community," he added.

The parents and their two children were buried afterward at Kilbarry Cemetery.