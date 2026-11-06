A third child has died following the arson attack on the English family home in the Birchwood area of Waterford City on Tuesday, October 13.

Elliot English, 6, died following last month's "tragic events," his family confirmed in a statement to Waterford outlet WLR FM on Friday night, November 6.

"The English family wishes to confirm, with profound sadness, the passing of Elliot," the heartbreaking statement said.

"This comes following the tragic events in Birchwood earlier this month, in which Elliot's mother, Kim, his father, Philip, and his two brothers, Jayden and Callum, tragically lost their lives.

"The family has endured an unimaginable loss, and this latest bereavement has left relatives, neighbours and friends facing an overwhelming period of grief."

The statement continued: "At this incredibly difficult time, the family respectfully asks members of the media to allow them, along with their neighbours and friends, the time, space and privacy to come to terms with this devastating tragedy.

"We also ask that Nadia, Elliot's sister, who remains in Crumlin Hospital, be kept in everyone's thoughts and prayers.

"The family appreciates that there will be considerable public interest and that many people will wish to express their sympathy and support. However, we ask that their privacy, dignity and right to grieve be respected.

"The English family would like to thank everyone who has shown kindness, compassion and support during what has been an incomprehensibly difficult time.

"Please allow the family the privacy and respect they so desperately need at this time."

In a separate statement, An Garda Síochána confirmed that Elliot English, who sustained "critical injuries" in the arson attack, had died at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, Dublin.

An Garda Síochána said on Friday night that the thoughts of all its members are with the extended English family.

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Waterford arson attack and investigation

On October 13, Gardaí confirmed that they and emergency services had attended a fire at a residence at 7 Birch Avenue, Birchwood, Waterford shortly after 5 am.

Two adults - Philip and Kim English - and their two children - Callum English, 12, and Jayden English, 9 - were all killed in the fire.

Two of Philip and Kim's other children, 14-year-old Nadia and six-year-old Elliot, were hospitalized following the fire. Nadia remains hospitalized.

On the day of the incident, An Garda Síochána commenced a murder investigation into what they described as "the arson attack and fatal house fire."

Chief Superintendent Pettit of the Waterford/ Kilkenny Garda Division said: "An Garda Síochána believe that the house was attacked by a person or persons unknown and that the fire was started deliberately." He added: "There are people in the community who know the person or persons who carried out this arson attack in which four people have been murdered."

As of Friday night, six arrests have been made in relation to the murder investigation. While four people were released without charge, Jessica Dalton, 31, and Cian Stacey, 21, have been charged with criminal damage and assaults causing serious harm. They have been remanded into custody and are due to appear before Waterford District Court via video link on November 17.

On October 22, Philip, Kim, Jayden, and Callum English were laid to rest following a requiem Mass at the Sacred Heart Church Parish Centre in The Folly, Co Waterford.

Among the hundreds in attendance at the joint funeral were Chief Whip Mary Butler and Minister for State John Cummins, both representing the Irish Government, as well as Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and the aides-de-camp to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris, and President of Ireland Catherine Connolly.

Bishop for Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan presided over the Mass, while Fr Gerry Chestnutt delivered the homily, during which he said Philip, Kim, Jayden, and Callum were a "beautiful family" who had done "no wrong to anybody."

"We are better people for knowing you, for you were the salt of the earth and lights in this community," he added.