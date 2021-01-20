Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States today, January 20.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office at the U.S. Capitol today, January 20, 2021. You can watch live coverage here:

A special ASL version is also available:

Below is the full schedule for today's inauguration ceremonies and events that are to be hosted from Washington, DC, according to information provided by The Biden Inaugural Committee:

Inaugural Ceremonies

Coverage begins at 10:30 am EST.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building. After they take their oaths of office, President-elect Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation.

Vice President Kamala Harris takes the Oath of Office:

President Joe Biden takes the Oath of Office:

Following the ceremony, the President-elect, First Lady, Vice President-elect, and Second Gentleman will participate in a Pass in Review on the East front with members of the military. Pass in Reviews are a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief.

Wreath Laying at Arlington National Cemetery

Coverage begins after 2 pm EST.

The President-elect, Dr. Biden, the Vice President-elect, and Mr. Emhoff will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.

Presidential Escort

Coverage begins after 3 pm EST.

President-elect Biden will receive a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military will be represented in the escort, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.”

The Presidential Escort to the White House will be followed by a “Parade Across America,” which will be televised for the American people and feature diverse, dynamic performances in communities across the country.

Celebrating America Primetime Special

Begins at 8:30 pm EST.

Hosted by Tom Hanks, this 90-minute prime-time program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks and performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers. Celebrating America will feature Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington.