Tiger Woods and TGR Design, the full-service golf course design firm led by Woods, will design Bellarena Golf Links, a new championship links on Northern Ireland's Causeway Coast.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Northern Irish hospitality group Galgorm Collection and Reef Destinations, a collection of resort and club destinations.

The two groups said that TGR Design "will bring a fresh, contemporary interpretation to the traditional links experience, embracing the natural character of the coastal landscape to create a thoughtfully crafted course that balances strategic challenge with an engaging, enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels."

Bellarena will be TGR Design’s first course in Northern Ireland and the first new championship links to open in Northern Ireland in more than a century.

Subject to planning approval, the course is expected to break ground in 2027.

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“Northern Ireland is home to some of the greatest links golf in the world, and building one on the Causeway Coast is a special opportunity for our team,” said Tiger Woods.

“We want Bellarena to feel as though it has always been part of this coastline, with a course that challenges the best players and is fun for everyone who plays it.”

The site on Northern Ireland’s northwest coast features views across Lough Foyle and the Donegal hills and is set against the backdrop of Binevenagh mountain.

Bellarena also holds a significant place in the region’s history. Camp Bellarena was the first US Army base on European soil during World War II when the 151st Field Artillery Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, was stationed there.

Galgorm Collection and Reef Destinations said that together, they are combining their respective strengths in hospitality, golf and destination development, pairing Galgorm Collection’s established presence and heritage in Northern Ireland with Reef Destinations’ expertise in developing golf-led destinations and hosting professional tournaments, including the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort.

Thursday's announcement also builds on a longstanding relationship that has successfully delivered the NI Legends Tour at Galgorm over the last two years, with senior golf icons like Ian Woosnam and Paul Lawrie, alongside a sports pro-am featuring Northern Ireland sporting legends. Bellarena is the first course the two groups are bringing to life together, pairing a TGR Design links with the hospitality and guest experience at the heart of both.

Colin Johnston, CEO of Galgorm Collection, commented: “Supported by Reef Destinations, Tiger Woods and TGR Design, we’re delighted to be significantly advancing our plans to create an outstanding championship links course at Bellarena.

"Set against the spectacular backdrop of Northern Ireland’s rugged northwest coast, our plans represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform Northern Ireland’s golfing and tourism future.

“This exciting, landmark development will build on our internationally acclaimed reputation as a world-class golf destination, attract new visitors, drive significant economic growth and create hundreds of jobs for the local community.”

Jared Lucero, CEO of Reef Capital Partners, added: “Northern Ireland is an important part of the golf world, and very few people ever get to be a part of something this special.

“Creating the kind of experience this place deserves requires great partners. Galgorm Collection has represented Irish hospitality for 30 years, and pairing that with Tiger and the TGR Design team is something we’re proud to be part of.

"We want to build a place golfers will travel the world for, and that this community will be proud of for generations.”