Three men have died and another is seriously injured after a car and truck collided in County Tyrone on Monday morning.

Police in Northern Ireland confirmed the deaths of three men following a two-vehicle collision in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy at around 1:50 a.m. on Monday morning. The men were named locally as Nathan Corrigan, Petey McNamee and Peter Finnegan.

The three men were all aged in their 20s and were pronounced dead at the scene, while a fourth man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the lorry was not hurt, police said.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision on Monday morning or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

"The Omagh Road remains closed in both directions between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road, as motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey," the PSNI said in a statement on Monday morning.

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley said that the tragic collision had shocked the entire community.

"I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the three young men killed and of the young man seriously injured in this accident at Garvaghy," Begley told the Belfast Telegraph.

"The scale of this tragedy has stunned the entire community but everyone will rally around in support of all those affected in what will be difficult days ahead. I wish to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts at the scene."

Parish priest in Beragh, Monsignor Colum Curry, attended the scene of the accident.

Speaking to BBC's Good Morning Ulster radio show he said "It was a horrific accident - a lot of debris scattered over the road, the car was on its roof,.

"The whole event just reminded me that life is precious and very fragile."

He said there were no words he could share with the bereaved families.

"There are very few words that I think can adequately speak into such terrible anguish," he said.

"I suppose the best we can do is just try to be present and help them in some small way just to cope with the darkness of this awful event.

"It has just been a huge shock to everybody."