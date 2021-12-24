The post mortems of Daniel Duffy (88) and his son Damien (50) are due to be carried out as police investigate a murder-suicide in Letterkenny, County Donegal.

The bodies of Daniel Duffy and his son Damien were discovered by a neighbor at their house in the Long Lane area of Letterkenny, County Donegal, on the afternoon of Dec 23.

Daniel, a retired public servant, had not been seen in public for a week.

In a statement released by the Gardai (Irish police) on Christmas Eve they said:

"Gardaí in Letterkenny continue to investigate all the circumstances into the discovery of two male bodies at a house in Windyhall, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal on Thursday 23rd December, 2021.

"One male body, a man in his 80s was discovered in the house and a second male body, a man in his 50s was discovered in a car in an adjacent shed.

"Both bodies have been removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where post mortems are due to take place this morning by SallyAnne Collis, a State Pathologist. The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

"The scene remains preserved at this time and the technical bureau continue to examine the scene.

"Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing to any persons who may have any information in relation to the incident to contact them at Letterkenny Garda station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."

Poignantly the Irish Independent reported that their Letterkenny bungalow was decorated with a Christmas tree, lights and candles.

They also state that the "Gardaí are believed to be working on the theory that Damien (50) smothered his father before dying from carbon monoxide poisoning, but are awaiting the results of post-mortem examinations."

Daniel Duffy had been the head of the ESB Group in Letterkenny. His son, Damien had also worked for the board and was said to be a computer genius. He had been planning to undertake a masters. Damien often worked from his self-contained flat at the rear of the property.

Neighbors told the Independent Daniel "idolized" his son. The pair, both Manchester United fans, were season ticket holders and would often travel to Old Trafford for matches. They also played snooker together and often undertook DIY projects together.

Damien's mother, Christine, passed in 2009. They suffered another tragedy two years ago when Daniel's daughter, Caroline, died of cancer aged just 48. Another daughter lives close by.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Gerry McMonagle told RTE News the men were "well known" in the area where they had lived there a long time.

"This is a quiet, rural part of Letterkenny.

"The time of year heightens the sadness.

"Everybody feels heartfelt sympathy and condolences for the family."

Mayor Jimmy Kavanagh said the Duffy men were “very, very nice people” who he knew personally and who “got on with everyone”.

Speaking to Newstalk he said there was a great sense of shock in the community.

“There’s just great sadness in the area about it.

"Something obviously went tragically wrong here… something that came totally out of the blue. I can only begin to imagine the grief and despair of the remaining family members and relatives and friends. I don’t think I have the words to adequately express the shock that’s being felt in Letterkenny.

“I think that’s all we can do as a community is reach out as best we can and make ourselves available in any way that we can to try and help people to come through this awful tragedy."