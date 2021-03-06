A Northern Irish politician has called for a crackdown on anti-Irish discrimination in the UK after a British holiday park blacklisted several Irish family names to prevent members of the travelling community from staying at the park.

Colum Eastwood, the leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) in Northern Ireland, called for greater legal protections for Irish people living in Britain during an address in the House of Commons.

The Derry MP launched the parliamentary motion at Westminster on Thursday, citing an investigation into Pontins holiday park for the use of a blacklist of Irish-sounding to discriminate against the travelling community.

He also pointed to the regular abuse of Irish soccer player James McClean, who has received deaths threats for refusing to wear a poppy on Remembrance Sunday.

"Whether it's the blacklist, the unacceptable abuse of footballer James McClean or the refusal to allow Irish language inscriptions on the headstones, there is an unsettling pattern of discrimination and abuse that needs to be addressed," Eastwood said in the House of Commons on Thursday.

The UK Equality and Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation into the Pontins blacklist and Eastwood said that this was just one "blatant" example of anti-Irish discrimination.

Eastwood also referenced a recent tweet from English Labour Party MP Conor McGinn, who revealed that Pontins had lobbied him for government support despite including his family name on the blacklist.

Irony: Pontins recently lobbied me to support its sites reopening, but would have banned me & my kids from staying there if they had. The list of surnames is ludicrous, but the intent behind it is no laughing matter. Nothing but the same old story, eh? https://t.co/EjfZ0vvY3Q pic.twitter.com/Fmco6maHtB — Conor McGinn MP (@ConorMcGinn) March 2, 2021

"We're actually in the incredible situation where that company was actively lobbying MPs whose bookings it would have refused on the basis of their name," Eastwood said.

He called on the British Government to "get tougher" on anti-Irish and anti-traveller abuse.

"Our communities have made immense contributions to Britain, it’s time they took these matters seriously," Eastwood said.