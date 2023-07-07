William Martin McDonnell, 36, Caolan Robert Brogan, 23, and Tiernan McFadden, 25, have been charged in connection with the claim of responsibility made after the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh, Co Tyrone on February 22.

The men were charged with possessing articles for use in terrorism, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said on Thursday, July 6.

The three men, all from Co Derry, appeared before Derry Magistrates Court on Friday, July 7.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges relate to a written claim of responsibility for the attack by dissident republican group the New IRA that was placed on a wall in Derry, RTÉ News reports.

"This is an extremely serious matter," Judge Barney McElholm told the court on Friday, according to ITV.

"With a large part of the planning for this absolutely heinous attack of Mr. Caldwell in front of his son and other young children by an organized crime gang linked to drugs.

"I am refusing bail and remanding each in custody."

The three men are expected to appear in court again on August 3.

DCI Caldwell was shot multiple times at close range while loading footballs into his car at the youth sports center on Killyclogher Road in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on February 22. Caldwell's teenage son was present at the time of the attack.

Caldwell was seriously injured in the attack and was "critically ill" for a number of weeks.

On February 26, a typed statement posted on a wall in Derry and shared on social media said: “The Irish Republican Army claim responsibility for the military operation targeting senior Crown Force member John Caldwell.

“An active service unit of the IRA were in position to target the enemy within our chosen kill zone with other armed volunteers giving cover.

“All volunteers returned safely to base.

“Irish Republican Army intelligence are now in possession of security information regarding the out of bounds movement of Crown Force personnel.

“We would say this, you still have to try and live a normal life day-to-day, one of these days the IRA will be waiting.”

The statement is signed by “T. O’Neill,” a name which, according to The Belfast Telegraph, has been used by the dissident republican group in the past.

In May, seven men aged between 28 and 72 appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court to be charged with Caldwell's attempted murder.

Brian Caron, 38, and Gavin Coyle, 45, were charged with membership of the IRA in addition to the attempted murder charge.

James Ivor McLean, 72, and his son Robert McLean, 29, were both charged with attempted murder.

McLean's 33-year-old son Matthew was charged with attempted murder and preparation of terrorist acts.

Two other men - Jonathan McGinty, 28, and Alan McFarland, 47 - were charged with the same offenses.

A PSNI Detective Chief Inspector told Dungannon Magistrates Court in May that he could link all seven accused to the charges, outlining links between a number of vehicles used before, during, and after February's gun attack.

He added that the PSNI had obtained forensic evidence in addition to CCTV footage and witness statements.

On July 4, PSNI announced that three men aged 45, 47, and 58 had been arrested under the Terrorism Act.