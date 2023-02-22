An off-duty police officer has been hospitalized after being injured in a shooting in Omagh, Co Tyrone on Wednesday night, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed.

“Police are currently at the scene of a shooting in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh,” PSNI said in a statement on Wednesday, February 22.

“One man, a serving police officer, has been taken to hospital for treatment after being injured in a shooting incident at a sports complex just before 8pm this evening.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 8:02 pm following reports of an incident in the Slievard area of Killyclogher.

“NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, an emergency crew, and an ambulance officer to the incident,” a spokesperson said.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.”

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland said: “We totally condemn this appalling & barbaric act of violence on an off-duty officer in Omagh.

“Our thoughts are with our colleague & his family. These gunmen offer nothing to society. Anyone with info should come forward.”

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the victim was approached by two gunmen. Initial reports suggested the shooting happened in front of young people at football coaching session.

Two sources told Reuters that the victim was shot multiple times.

It is believed the suspects fled across the border to Ireland, prompting a response from An Garda Síochána. “We are working closely in cooperation with our counterparts in the PSNI,” a Garda spokesperson told the Independent.

A garda spokesperson further informed The Journal that gardaí have “intensified patrolling in border counties."

A number of politicians have responded to what is the first gun attack on a serving police officer in Northern Ireland since 2017.

Michelle O'Neill, the Vice President of Sinn Féin, condemned the "reprehensible attempt to murder a police officer."

Terrible news this evening of an off-duty police officer being shot in Kilyclogher, Omagh. This is an outrageous and shameful attack. My immediate thoughts are with the officer and his family.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, head of the Democratic Uninonist Party (DUP), condemned the "cowards responsible for this."

Colum Eastwood, head of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), said the people behind the attack are in a "fight they will never, never win."

Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), offered the officer's family and colleagues his thoughts in the wake of the "grim news."

Naomi Long, head of the Alliance Party, described the incident as an "evil act of cowardice."

Northern Ireland's Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said those responsible for the "shocking incident" must be brought to justice.

Tanaiste Micheál Martin said he was "shocked and appalled" by the shooting.