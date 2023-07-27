Sinéad O'Connor, whose family confirmed on Wednesday, July 26 died in London, was remembered fondly on Thursday night at vigils in both Dublin and London.

In Dublin, O'Connor's portrait on the Wall of Fame in Temple Bar was lit up while dozens of fans gathered, many leaving flowers and photographs in tribute.

The crowd reminisced about Dublin native O'Connor and her impact on their personal lives and wider causes. Together, they sang two of her most popular songs, "Black Boys On Mopeds" and "Nothing Compares 2 U."

One cardboard sign read: "Thank you Sinéad. We heard you."

Earlier on Thursday, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste opened an online book of condolences.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Dublin, I would like to express my deepest sympathies to Sinéad’s family following her sudden death.

"The news has come to a shock to me as well the millions of fans she had in Dublin and around the world.

"My thoughts are with her three children and her family who have lost a loving mother, daughter and sister, while the world has lost an amazing singer, songwriter and major talent.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilís agus sólas dá muintir.”

Outside of Dublin, fans left flowers at O'Connor's house in Bray.

More vigils are scheduled to take place in Dublin, including one at 6 pm on Friday at the Fairview Footbridge and another at 1 pm on Sunday at Barnardo Square on Dame Street beside Dublin City Hall.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Meanwhile, in England, the London Irish Centre organized a free 'Gathering for Sinéad,' hosted by Irish DJ Annie Mac.

According to the Irish Times, more than 500 people attended the gathering in Camden, while others congregated outside the venue. Anticipating a large turnout before the start of the event, the London Irish Centre asked people without tickets not to come “in the interest of everyone’s safety.”

Among the attendees were Ireland’s deputy Ambassador to Britain Fiona Flood, Irish comedian and actress Aisling Bea, and Irish television presenter Laura Whitmore.

Bea told Sky News: "I think her legacy will be a whole generation of Irish women, and women around the world, who are maybe a little less afraid of being seen as difficult, or troubled, or mad and to embrace all of those qualities that are what makes mná na hÉireann, Irish women and women around the world, special, in my opinion."

The London gathering featured recitals of O’Connor’s written work and stories, and Irish harpist Lisa Canny played and sang “The Foggy Dew.”

O'Connor's family confirmed the death of the 56-year-old Irish singer in a statement on Wednesday, July 26: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Police said they were not treating her death as suspicious, while the coroner's office said an autopsy will determine her cause of death.

O'Connor is survived by her three children Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua. She is predeceased by her 17-year-old son Shane, who tragically died in January 2022.

In one of her final tweets, O'Connor said she was "lost in the bardo" without her son.

O'Connor, who said earlier in July that she was back living in London, had also said just days before her death that she was finishing an album and planning to tour in the coming two years.

Tributes to the Irish singer-songwriter were swift and widespread.

Among them, President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins praised her "fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention."

"What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her."