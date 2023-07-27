Editor's Note: We are resharing this piece, originally written in 2019, in the wake of Sinéad O'Connor's death, which was confirmed by her family on July 26, 2023.

Sinéad O’Connor said Prince chased her with a skillet and "ordered" her to stop swearing.

Sinéad O’Connor revealed that pop star Prince once attacked her after she recorded his song "Nothing Compares 2 U."

O’Connor was speaking on Good Morning Britain in September 2019 when she made the shocking claim while discussing perhaps her most popular hit song "Nothing Compares 2 U."

“I love it. I always think of my mother when I sing it,” O’Connor said of the hit song.

“My mother died when I was very young, in a car crash, when I was about 18, so I always get to spend time with my mother when I’m singing that song.”

GMB host at the time, Piers Morgan said: “Prince wrote that song, did you ever meet Prince?”

As this is being re-published in the wake of Sinéad O'Connor's death, it's also sad to say that Prince died in 2016, at the age of 57. An autopsy report listed his cause of death as an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

O'Connor replied: “We did meet once but we didn’t get on very well, we tried to beat each other up.

"It was more he tried to beat me up and I was defending myself," she said. "It was a very frightening experience actually.”

O'Connor said the incident occurred in Los Angeles: “He summoned me to his house one night and I foolishly went alone not knowing where I was.

"He summoned me there because he was uncomfortable with the fact I wasn’t a protege of his.

“He didn’t ask, but he ordered me that I don’t swear anymore.”

O'Connor continued: “5 o’clock in the morning, we’re running around his car and I’m spitting at him and he’s trying to punch me, he’s got a skillet that he’s trying to hit me with.

"Then I had to go ring someone’s doorbell which my father always told me to do if I got into a situation like that.

“He was into some pretty dark drugs,” O'Connor added before saying she never saw him again.

“I’m not the only woman he had a go at,” she claims. “It was down to drugs, he was doing some pretty dark drugs. We’ve all behaved crazily on alcohol or drink.”

Morgan then interjects: “Unlike almost every other - and I speak as a person with Irish heritage - you’ve never drunk?

“I’m allergic to drink, it just makes me vomit,” O'Connor said. “The last time I was drunk I was about 18 and I’ll never forget it as long as I live; drunk on sambuca, I vomited the whole day the next day.”

You can watch Sinéad O'Connor's appearance on Good Morning Britain here:

* Originally published in Sept 2019, updated in July 2023.