Sinéad O’Connor, 56, has died, her family has confirmed.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” her family said in a statement on Wednesday, according to RTE.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O’Connor, a native of Dublin who released ten studio albums throughout her career, is survived by her three children.

Her 17-year-old son Shane tragically died in January 2022.

In one of her final tweets, O’Connor wrote: “I am lost in the bardo without him.”

Details surrounding the Irish singer’s death are limited at the moment. More to come.

