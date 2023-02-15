With Caitríona Balfe's "Outlander" entering its second to last season, fans got a special surprise with Sinéad O'Connor performing the theme "The Skye Boat Song."

The opening sequence for the upcoming season of "Outlander" will be sung by Sinéad O'Connor. As is tradition in the Caitríona Balfe sci-fi drama, the theme song is adapted for each season drawing on inspiration from its storylines and locations. Season seven of "Outlander" will premiere in the summer of 2023.

In a statement, Matthew B. Roberts, the Showrunner and Executive Producer, of "Outlander," said: "We are honored to have Sinéad O’Connor performing ‘The Skye Boat Song.’

"Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that’s beautiful about 'Outlander.'

"She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages — one which pierces heart and soul — and embodies the spirit of the show."

Check out the opening credits for "Outlander" season seven here:

O'Connor is arguably the most recognizable name they've had put her spin on the show's theme tune to date.

In June 2021, following the release of her memoir "Rememberings," O'Connor issued a statement about retiring from the music industry. She later retracted this. In September 2022, the Kathryn Ferguson documentary "Nothing Compares" was released.

Season seven of "Outlander" will mark the penultimate season of the show. A prequel of "Outlander", and "Blood of My Blood" is currently in the works.

Star of the show, Co Monaghan star Caitríona Balfe recently reacted to the news that "Outlander" would soon end.

On Instagram she wrote “Bittersweet but also very exciting that we get to continue this journey for an 8th and final season," Balfe wrote on Instagram.

"It’s been a gift beyond my wildest dreams…brought me friendships for life, stretched me as an actor and a person and now we get to give you back one more season and finish it right for all you amazing fans.

"Thank you for being with us on this magical journey."

The new opening credits feature highly anticipated elements including the presence of British soldiers, the first American flag on battlefields, and the arrival of the American Revolution.