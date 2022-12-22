Take a walk down memory lane with this video from Irish TV archives featuring Sinéad O'Connor and Shane McGowan being interviewed by Pat Kenny on the "Kenny Live" show on April 29, 1995.

O'Connor and MacGowan were on the show to promote their newly released song "Haunted." The song was originally recorded by the Pogues but was re-recorded by O'Connor and MacGowan in 1992. It was then released in 1995 on the "Two If by Sea/Stolen Hearts" movie soundtrack. It made it to #30 in the charts.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

"Haunted" was written for the 1986 movie "Sid and Nancy," a movie that focuses on the relationship between Sid Vicious, the bassist with the band the Sex Pistols, and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen.

McGowan actually knows Vicious and Spungen. He said that while "Haunted" is an emotional and sad song, "It’s happy in a way cos they’re reunited somewhere else."

Ponding her own morality, O'Connor asked, "What are we all doing here, how does the earth hang in space and what’s going to happen to me when I die, is it going to be slow and painful."

The duo also discussed where they get inspiration. MacGowan says he finds a little magic everywhere.

"I like a few drinks and like I’ve had a good few ideas for songs in pubs."

O'Connor said she writes songs on plane journeys. She explained that her songs are personal and songwriting is how she talks to herself and tries to find herself.

"Kenny Live" debuted in 1988 and aired every Saturday night directly after the main evening news. In 1999, "Kenny Live" came to an end when Kenny succeeded Gay Byrne as host of "The Late Late Show."

MacGowan and O'Connor have been friends for years. After O'Connor lost her son in early 2022, MacGowan reached out on social media saying "Sinéad you have always been there for me and for so many people, you have been a comfort & a soul who is not afraid to feel the pain of the suffering. You have always tried to heal & help. I pray that you can be comforted & find strength, healing & peace in your own sorrow & loss."