Shane MacGowan, the frontman for the iconic Irish music group the Pogues, is in the hospital again, his wife Victoria Mary Clarke confirmed on Twitter.

“Please send prayers and healing vibes to @ShaneMacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!!” Clarke tweeted earlier today, December 5.

Clarke’s tweet has received more than 500 replies, most of which were extending well-wishes to the Irish singer-songwriter.

Clarke did not specify why MacGowan, who will turn 65 on December 25, was hospitalized, but she did tell the Irish Mirror: “Please don’t get too worried. I’m sure he’ll be fine.”

Clarke added: “I’m definitely hoping he gets out this week.

“He’s a bit frustrated, I think. He finds it very frustrating… he wants to get out.”

The Irish Mirror noted that MacGowan, who has struggled with alcohol and drugs in the past, broke his pelvis in 2015 and “has had increasing mobility issues ever since.”

MacGowan and Clarke were together for more than three decades before they got married in Copenhagen in 2018.

Speaking with The Spectator earlier this year, MacGowan described a typical day in his life: "‘I wake in a sumptuous hospital bed in the flat. Victoria makes me a cup of tea and lights up my world."

He added: "Usually someone tries to get me to do or talk about something. Sometimes people visit, or we go out to dinner, or sometimes I end up in hospital. If I don’t end up in hospital, I thank Jesus and His Holy Mother and all the saints and angels."

More recently, MacGowan was promoting his new limited-edition art book "The Eternal Buzz and the Crock of Gold," which features six decades of MacGowan's artwork, sketches, and unpublished lyrics, including drawings of Bono and Kirsty MacColl, who featured in the famous Pogues song "Fairytale of New York."

MacGowan told IrishCentral in March that he drew inspiration from violent Hollywood movies, religion, Irish republicanism, immigration, and sex. Art critic Waldemar Januszczak claims in the book's introduction that readers would probably see "the world record broken for the most fellated penises in one tome."