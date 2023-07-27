Sinéad O’Connor revealed just days before her death was confirmed on July 26 that she was recording new music and plotting for a tour in the coming two years.

O'Connor said in a tweet on July 8 that she was "very happy" to be back living in London and that she would be "soon" finishing an album with a release "early next year."

The Irish singer-songwriter said she'd "hopefully" be touring Australia and New Zealand later next year, with further touring in Europe and the US in 2025.

Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : ) Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ) #TheBitchIsBack — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 8, 2023

O'Connor had only launched her new Twitter account on July 6, directing followers from her previous @SineadOConnor account to @786OmShahid.

"Amateur Theology Student," O'Connor's newest Twitter bio reads. "Also An Cailleach."

On July 9, after her followers apparently asked her to prove that it was really her, she shared a video she filmed in her flat.

"Fret not, I'm going to be a good girl," she said with a laugh in her video in which she appeared in generally good spirits.

She did note: "I look like s--t either way which is why I didn't want to make a video, but you know the way your kid unfortunately passing away - it isn't good for one's body or soul, to be fair.

"But look, let's not dwell on that," she said before panning to her "Johnny f---ing Cash guitar" which she said she was going to "write some tunes on."

Hey, some folks been asking I make video to prove identity .. Now, I’ve been up all night listening to Hindu Aestheticism books on You Tube. And Madonna’s stylist told me to eat a giant dick just now when I asked if she/he/they would rush over.. so deal with it ; ) pic.twitter.com/U4YOgdYuBj — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 9, 2023

O'Connor's subsequent tweets generally focused on music, especially Tibetan music.

However, across several tweets on July 15, O'Connor warned her followers against "predators" and said she had been financially independent since 1985 and would never ask anyone for money. She also said she was single.

In a heartbreaking tweet on July 17, O'Connor said she had been "living as undead night creature" ever since her 17-year-old son Shane's suicide in January 2022.

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022.

Been living as undead night creature since. . He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him pic.twitter.com/aC8BOmLQ9N — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 17, 2023

Her final tweet from that account was later on July 17, where she shared a "great Tibetan compassion mantra" for "all mothers of Suicided children."

Less than ten days later, O'Connor's family confirmed in a statement that the Irish singer-songwriter had died: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

In a statement on Thursday, UK police announced that O'Connor was found unresponsive at her London home and pronounced dead at the scene.

The metropolitan police said O'Connor's death is not being treated as suspicious.

The statement said officers responded to reports of an unresponsive woman at an address in southeast London shortly before noon on Wednesday.

A file is being prepared for the coroner's office.

O'Connor, who was 56 years old, is survived by three children - Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

O'Connor's death comes after she opened up about her life and career in her 2021 autobiography "Remeberings" and the 2022 documentary "Nothing Compares," both of which received rave reviews.

Tributes to O'Connor, who won a Grammy Award in 1992, were swift and widespread on Wednesday.

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins issued a statement recalling O'Connor's “extraordinarily beautiful, unique voice."

He continued: “One couldn’t but always be struck by the depth of her fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention, no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been,” the President wrote.

He added: “Her contribution joins those great contributions of Irish women who contributed to our lives, its culture and its history in their own unique but unforgettable ways.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “really sorry” to hear of O’Connor’s passing, adding that her “music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare.”

Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music. Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam. https://t.co/JVHxz7Kv2Z — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) July 26, 2023

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said he was “devastated” to hear that O’Connor had died, calling her “one of our greatest musical icons, and someone deeply loved by the people of Ireland, and beyond.”

Devastated to hear of the passing of Sinead O’Connor. One of our greatest musical icons, and someone deeply loved by the people of Ireland, and beyond. Our hearts goes out to her children, her family, friends and all who knew and loved her. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 26, 2023

Ireland's Ambassador to the US Geraldine Byrne Nason described O'Connor as "the voice of a generation."