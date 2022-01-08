Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son has been found dead after going missing while on suicide watch at a Dublin hospital, with the Irish musician stating that he had "decided to end his earthly struggle".

Shane O'Connor was reported missing on Thursday and was last seen in Tallaght in South Dublin on Friday morning. Gardaí found his body in the Bray area of County Wicklow on Friday evening, a Garda spokesperson confirmed.

O'Connor confirmed Shane's death in a tweet early on Saturday morning.

"My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace: — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

Read more Man arrested after pensioner found dead in Clare home

Yesterday, O'Connor said that her son had gone missing after being placed on suicide watch in Tallaght Hospital's Lynn Ward.

She accused Tallaght Hospital of refusing to take responsibility for her son's whereabouts and seemed to threaten the hospital with "lawsuits".

"How has a seventeen year old traumatized young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing???" O'Connor wrote on Twitter.

"Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits," she continued.

Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hosptial’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing??? Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 6, 2022

O'Connor also revealed that her son had made two "serious attempts" to take his own life in the week before his death.

Read more Charlie Bird launches Croagh Patrick climb for MND and suicide prevention charities

In a heartfelt post on Twitter, the Irish musician pleaded with her son to present himself at a Garda station and urged him not to harm himself.

"My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital," O'Connor said on Thursday evening after Shane went missing from Tallaght Hospital.