Sinéad O'Connor was pronounced dead at her London home on Wednesday, July 26, after being found unresponsive, Metropolitan Police in London said.

“Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area," Metropolitan Police said on Thursday, July 27.

“Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.”

The London Inner South Coroner's Court also confirmed on Thursday that no medical cause of O'Connor's death was given.

“The death of Sinead O’Connor in Lambeth was notified to the coroner on Wednesday July 26 2023," the Coroner's Court said in a statement.

“No medical cause of death was given.

"The coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not be available for several weeks.

“The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family.

“If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website.”

O'Connor's family confirmed the death of the 56-year-old Irish singer in a statement on Wednesday evening.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family said.

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O'Connor is survived by her three children Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua. She is predeceased by her 17-year-old son Shane, who tragically died in January 2022.

In one of her final tweets, O'Connor said she was "lost in the bardo" without her son. O'Connor had also said just days before her death that she was finishing an album and planning to tour in the coming two years.

Tributes to the Irish singer-songwriter were swift and widespread.

Among them, President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins praised her "fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention."

"What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her."