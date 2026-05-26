A search at Derryclone, Co Armagh, for the remains of Seamus Maguire from Aghagallon, near Lurgan, will begin today, Tuesday, May 26, following authorisation by the Joint Commissioners of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR), Rosalie Flanagan and Tim Dalton.

This will be the first search for the remains of Seamus Maguire and the first search for one of the Disappeared in Northern Ireland since the remains of Peter Wilson were recovered from the beach at Waterfoot, Cushendall, in 2010.

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The ICLVR Lead Investigator, Eamonn Henry, said: “As with other Disappeared cases, it was not immediately clear whether or not Seamus Maguire was a missing person case or was the victim of an abduction, murder and secret burial by a paramilitary group.

"The criteria for a case to be accepted by the Commission are that the death and secret burial was as a result of paramilitary activity and was carried out before the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement on 10 April 1998.

"On the basis of information received from the PSNI, Seamus Maguire became one of the Disappeared in 2022."

Henry indicated that it is believed that Republican paramilitaries were involved, though it is not clear which wing of the IRA was responsible.

He said: “It was initially thought that Seamus disappeared sometime around 1973-1974, but it was also subsequently suggested that after spending time in Manchester, he may have returned to Northern Ireland and was then killed and secretly buried in the Aghagallon/Derryclone area in 1976, aged 29.

"Whatever the issues around specific dates, we are now satisfied that there is sufficient credible information to commence a search in the Derryclone area.

"The search area is around two acres in size, and while unlike Bragan Bog where we searched for the remains of Columba McVeigh, regrettably without success, farmland is more stable each search site throws up its own challenges.

"As with all our searches, we will be there until we find what we are looking for or are satisfied that Seamus Maguire is not there, and so I’m not going to put a specific timeframe on the search."

Henry went on to emphasise that just because a search had started, that did not mean the ICLVR had all the information it needed.

He continued: “There may be an assumption that because a search is underway, the Commission has all the information we need.

"That is not necessarily the case.

"If there is anyone who has any information on this case, please get it to us.

"All information is treated in the strictest confidence, and our sole purpose is to return the remains of a loved one to their family for a Christian burial."

The Maguire family issued the following statement: "Seamus was our much-loved eldest brother.

"He has been missing now for over 50 years.

"We hope that the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) can now recover Seamus’s body so that he can be buried in St Patrick's graveyard in Aghagallon with our parents, May and Patrick.

"Our Mum looked for Seamus right up until the day that she died.

"We appeal for privacy at this time.

"Our thanks to the ICLVR and all those involved in the search process.

"We urge anyone who can help the ICLVR with any of the Disappeared cases to do so on 00 353 (1) 602 8655, [email protected], or write to PO Box 10827, Dublin 2."

Henry asked the media to respect the privacy of the Maguire family at this time.

“We know from many years experience the impact that the announcement that a search is to begin can have on family members," he said.

"I would appeal to the media to give the Maguire family the space to process all this and, whatever the outcome, to respect their privacy."

Anyone with information on the four outstanding Disappeared cases —Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac, and Seamus Maguire— should contact the ICLVR on +353 1 602 8655 or [email protected] or ICLVR PO Box 10827 Dublin, Ireland. All information is treated in the strictest confidence.