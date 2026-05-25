Ireland could have its warmest day in May ever this week, with temperatures forecast to reach 28°C.

According to Met Éireann, the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in May was 28.4°C (83.12°F), which was recorded in Ardfert Liscahane, Co Kerry, on May 31, 1997.

That record could be broken as places in Ireland are forecast to reach 28°C on Monday and Tuesday.

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Monday afternoon across Ireland is set to be "warm or very warm" with "long spells of sunshine," Met Éireann said in its forecast today.

The Irish national meteorological service says temperatures could reach 23°C to 28°C generally, with the Leinster and Munster regions being the warmest.

Warm and dry today with long spells of sunshine.☀️ Some sea fog or low cloud is possible through the day, especially along western & northern coasts.☁️ Highs of 23 to 28 C generally, warmest in Leinster & Munster, but a little cooler near western and northern coasts.🌡️ pic.twitter.com/RuQwS7inLl — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 25, 2026

On Tuesday, it will continue to be "warm or very warm" with more "long spells of sunshine," Met Éireann says. Tuesday's highest temperatures will generally range between 20°C and 28°C, with the lowest in Ulster, especially near coasts, where it will be cooler. Parts of Munster and south Leinster will be warmer, where temperatures could reach higher locally.

Wednesday will be "another warm day with lots of sunshine," Met Éireann says, with highest temperatures of 20°C to 27°C.

A slight cool down is set to begin on Thursday, with highest temperatures forecast to be 18°C to 24°C, a little lower along the southern and southwestern coasts.

Facing heightened UV Index levels, Met Éireann is encouraging people in Ireland to be "sun smart."

#UV Index for Monday 25th of May: ➡️Moderate to high under cloudy skies

➡️High under clear skies Remember to be #SunSmart and protect your skin and eyes from the sun, even on cloudy days 😎 ℹ️https://t.co/f7ZgRWWlY5 pic.twitter.com/LjyePoXmNR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Dublin's Phoenix Park recorded the provisionally highest temperature of the year so far on Sunday with 24.9°C.