The campaign for President Trump has rolled out new “Irish Americans for Trump” merchandise ahead of St. Patrick’s Day 2020.

On February 24, President Trump’s Facebook page shared this post encouraging supporters to “capture the luck of the Irish” with new merchandise that is for sale:

Capture the luck of the Irish with some LIMITED EDITION St. Patrick's Day merchandise from the Official Trump Store! SHOP NOW: bit.ly/38VDfp3 Publiée par Donald J. Trump sur Lundi 24 février 2020

Among the items for sale are limited edition “Irish Americans for Trump” T-shirts for $35, “Irish Americans for Trump Pint Glasses” for $35, a “St. Paddy’s Day 2020 Hat” that reads “Keep America Great” for $50, and “Trump Luck of the Irish Whiskey Glasses” for $30.

The website which sells the merchandise is paid for by Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee authorized by and composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee.

The "Irish Americans for Trump" merchandise is for sale as the Democrats continue to battle it out to determine who will be their nominee to take on incumbent President Trump in this year’s Presidential Election. Americans are set to go to the polls on November 3.

In 2017, IrishCentral chatted with two proud Irish Americans who attended Trump’s Inauguration in Washington, DC. Will Trump claim the same kind of support this year that he did in 2016?

Irish American Trump supporters Irish American Donald J. Trump supporters in DC for the inauguration weigh in on illegal immigration and the 'grab-em' recording: Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Vendredi 20 janvier 2017

