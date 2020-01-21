Irish UFC champ took to Twitter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to express his support for Trump who "sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants".

Just one day after defeating Donald Cerrone in the octagon in just 40 seconds, Dublin Ultimate Fighting Champion Conor McGregor took to Twitter on Monday (Jan 20), Martin Luther King Jr. Day to support President Donald Trump.

McGregor's tweet came in response to Donald J Trump pointing out on Twitter that it was his third anniversary as President of the United States.

The Crumlin sportsman tweeted "Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congratulations and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America. [sic]"

The goat emoji stands for "Greatest Of All Time".

On Tuesday, the President responded to McGregor's praise by congratulating him on his "big win".

On Monday Trump had pointed out that is was his three year anniversary as President of the United States on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

He wrote:

"It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office,' Trump wrote on Monday. 'So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!"

