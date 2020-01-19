Conor McGregor took just 40 seconds to demolish Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Las Vegas last night in their UFC match-up.

McGregor walloped Cerrone with a kick to the chin and Cerrone was soon down and out before fans had even settled in. McGregor was victorious via TKO in just 40 seconds.

Cerrone fell to his knees and McGregor moved in for the kill until referee Herb Dean stepped in and ruled it a TKO.

Whole fight for anyone who wants it. Those shoulders were deadly #UFC246 #ConorMcGregor pic.twitter.com/8FOxIBEnz9 — Blaze / Fredrik 🇳🇴 (@Blazeinho) January 19, 2020

Afterward, McGregor paraded the Irish flag around the ring waving to his supporters.

McGregor, has now re-established himself in the sport following a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 (his last fight) and a series of outside the ring controversies. He punched an old man in a bar, and The New York Times reported two alleged sexual assault claims against him.

McGregor is the most popular fighter in UFC history, ESPN reported. He has the most wins (23) and the most finishes (16) in UFC history, among other records.

McGregor, now 31, promised to fight more often.

"I like this [welterweight] division," McGregor said afterward in his post-fight interview in the Octagon. "I feel really good. But I came out of here unscathed. I'm in shape. We've got work to do to get back to where I was."

On his next opponent, McGregor was uncaring.

"Any one of these fools can get it," McGregor said. "All of them. Every single one. It does not matter."

"Etch my name in history one more time," McGregor said in the post-fight interview. "For the Irish people. For my mom back home."