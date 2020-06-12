Old Moore’s Almanac 2020 predicted no second term for United States President Donald Trump and that Kerry will win the All-Ireland.

Famous for its predictions of future events, Old Moore’s Almanac is now 256 years old (published at the end of 2019) and remains a popular annual Christmas stocking filler. In recent years it has enjoyed a revival in recent years due to its accurate predictions and love of futurism.

Although there doesn't seem to be any mention of COVID-19, anyway... what predictions did it have for 2020?

- Brexit still dominating the political agenda in 2020 as the saga continues to trundle along. The UK will confront harsh truths this year.

- Irish election in 2020, the Greens will hold the key to power.

- Death of a Hollywood icon.

- A major storm at home plus a political scandal hits the news. It will center around unfair advantages given to certain vested interests.

- Gaelic Football All Ireland Men's winner will be Kerry.

- Gaelic Football All Ireland Women's winner will be Cork.

- Hurling All Ireland winner will be Kilkenny.

- A baby for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Also, Princesses Meghan and Kate will announce a pregnancy in 2020.

- Trump will not serve a second term, but he doesn’t go quietly. Violent clashes between opposing sides during the U.S. election campaign.

- Further scandal for Prince Andrew and the Royal Family.

- A plane crash in Europe makes the headlines.

- A drone terror attack.

- A major earthquake causes loss of life.

- Tensions in the Middle East reach breaking point. As Iran flexes its muscles, Trump makes a bad situation worse and other world powers step in to mediate.

- Liam and Noel Gallagher reconcile.

- 2020 will bring flying speakers, drones that can think and insect-sized robots.

- Julian Assange will be extradited to the US to face trial.

- An unusual virus has us worried and a drug-resistant fungus causes problems.

- Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson tie the knot.

- All is not lost for the earth’s coral reefs, there will be some good news about this in 2020.

- No Scottish independence referendum in 2020, but it is coming. Scotland will leave the U.K.

- Glacier collapse in the Alps causes problems.

- A volcanic eruption in Iceland.

- Problems with self-driving cars will surface.

- ISIS re-emerge, possibly under a different name.

- An information war is coming, with fake video and audio so convincing we won’t know what to believe. Governments step up the fight against online hate speech and misinformation.

- No resolution in the trade war between the US and China, plus a dispute between these two countries over financial markets.

- 3D printing becomes mainstream – we will buy downloads and print them out at home.

What do you think? Will some of these predictions come true? Let us know in the comments section below.

Read more: Limerick man's dying wish to go to God on the back of his truck

* Originally published in Dec 2019.