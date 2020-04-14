Mary Lou McDonald learned this week that she had tested positive for COVID-19

Update: Mary Lou McDonald has shared a video to her Twitter in which she urges people to stay home and says that she'll "be back on Monday:"

Yesterday I got a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 having been tested on Sat 28th March The Public Health Doctor says I"m no longer infected/ infectious - a great relief after weeks of sickness

My sympathy to every bereaved family. I am heartbroken for you. #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/EopC9RLNyE — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) April 14, 2020

Earlier:Mary Lou McDonald, President of Sinn Féin, said in a statement that she learned on April 13 that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, McDonald said: "Yesterday afternoon, I received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 having been tested on Saturday, 28th March.

"The Public Health Doctor informs me that I am no longer infected or infectious, and this is a great relief after weeks of being very unwell.

"I had a setback in my recovery at the weekend and developed post-viral pleurisy in my right lung. I am on medication and responding very well, and I fully expect to be back at work next Monday.

"My thoughts and solidarity are with everyone who is sick at this time, and my gratitude is with our Doctors, nurses, carers and everyone who looks after us.

"My sympathy is with every bereaved family. I am heartbroken for you.

"My appeal to everyone is to stay safe, stay home and stay apart. You do not want to get this virus.

"Thanks to everyone who has asked after me and sent good wishes. Your kindness is much appreciated and I'll be back next week. There is much work to be done - Ireland must change for the better."

Michelle O’Neill, the Vice President of Sinn Féin, offered McDonald her best wishes on Twitter:

Sending my best wishes to my friend & Uachtarán Shinn Féin @MaryLouMcDonald & to all those fighting #COVID19. I am in regular contact with Mary Lou & she thanks everyone for their good wishes. Please stay safe & continue to follow the advice. Together we will overcome #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1ZYbq11hvj — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) April 14, 2020

On March 2, McDonald confirmed that Sinn Féin had decided to postpone two upcoming rallies as the coronavirus began to take hold in Ireland. She also said that there had been a positive case at her children’s school in Glasnevin, Dublin:

We're at home with the kids after a confirmed case of the coronavirus at their school. I’m postponing meetings in Cavan + Galway as I’d like to stay close to home but I’ll be back at work tomorrow. Stick to the medical advice, wash your hands with warm soapy water. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/32SLFfLiDn — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) March 2, 2020

Later, on March 26, McDonald said she had woken up with a head cold and would be “laying low:”

Woke up this morning with a head cold. Talking to my GP later. For now lying low, staying home. Over to @PearseDoherty to lead the charge at todays Dail sitting. Stay safe everyone. — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) March 26, 2020

McDonald helped lead Sinn Fein to historic success in Ireland's General Election 2020 in February. At the first sitting of the 33rd Dáil Éireann, McDonald won the most votes to become the next Taoiseach but did secure the necessary majority. With no new Taoiseach chosen as of yet, Leo Varadkar remains in the role as caretaker Taoiseach.

