A Massachusetts state representative with close ties to President Joe Biden has emerged as one of the favorites to become US Ambassador to Ireland.

Claire Cronin, who is in her early sixties, has represented the Plymouth area in the Massachusetts House of Representatives since 2013. She is a graduate of Suffolk University Law School in Downtown Boston.

Cronin was a key figure in Biden’s Massachusetts primary election when Biden succeeded in defeating home town candidate Elizabeth Warren for the Massachusetts nomination - a major coup. She was the head of the Biden for president group in the state.

Cronin was also given the major perk of appearing on national television during the Democratic National Convention announcing Biden’s primary victory in her state.

Before entering politics, Cronin, from Easton, Massachusetts, was a well-known lawyer who was admitted to practice before the US Supreme Court. Some of her work involved fighting for the landmark settlement with Catholic Church authorities on behalf of abused children

Her husband Ray is a successful businessman and co-founder of Club Benchmarking, a management analysis company based in Boston that caters to private recreational clubs and had revenues of $4 million last year. The couple have two children together.

Other names that have been mentioned include former US Senator Chris Dodd -though he is said to be reluctant because of his young family - New York civil rights lawyer Brian O’Dwyer and former US Ambassador to Portugal Elizabeth Frawley Bagley.

Biden's pick for Ambassador will replace the outgoing Edward F. Crawford, who served in the prestigious role between July 2019 and January 2021 under the Trump Administration.

Watch Cronin cast her vote at last year's DNC below, she appears on screen at about 12:30.