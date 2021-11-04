The body of a woman in her 30s was found in her Finglas home on Nov 4. A man has been arrested and is being held by police.

Police are investigating the "fatal assault" of a woman in her 30s, in Charlestown, Finglas after her body was found at 6.15am on Nov 4. A man in his 30s has been arrested "on suspicion of murder."

The 32-year-old suspect was known to the victim and was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained in Finglas Garda Station and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí said that there was no one else in the apartment at the time and added that they are looking for no one else.

Both the suspect and the victim are believed to come from South America, with reports stating that they are both Brazilian nationals.

The Gardaí (Irish police) released the following statement:

"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding a fatal assault that occurred at an apartment in Charlestown, Finglas, Dublin 11, this morning 4th November 2021.

"Gardaí attended at approximately 6:15am and gained entrance to the premises. The body of a woman, aged in her 30s, was discovered having suffered fatal injuries. Her body remains at the scene.

"The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later today.

"A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and taken to Finglas Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984."