The New Jersey AOH will host a special memorial mass and unveil a new commemorative plaque honoring its members killed on 9/11 on September 18 in Newark.

Among the thousands lost in the attack on the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001 were nine members from the New Jersey Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH). Vowing that the ultimate sacrifice made by these men will never be forgotten, the New Jersey AOH State Board declared that Saturday, September 18th, 2021 be a day of remembrance for their fallen brothers.

To commemorate their lives as well as the lives of New York Hibernians lost that day, and to mark the 20th anniversary of the attack, the New Jersey AOH is hosting a memorial mass. Bishop Michael Saporito will serve as celebrant, with State Chaplain Father Ken Hallahan, and chaplains and deacons from the New York AOH and Port Authority as concelebrants.

The mass is scheduled for 12:00 pm EST on Saturday, September 18th at the historic Saint Patrick’s Pro-Cathedral, which is located at 91 Washington Street, in Newark, NJ. Following mass, there will be a short procession to Kilkenny Ale House for lunch. All attending AOH members are requested to bring their banners for the procession into the church and to the luncheon.

New Jersey State AOH President Rich O’Brien said, “On this Saturday in September, we will remember our nine brothers from New Jersey and eight brothers and one sister from New York, as well as Father Mychal Judge, Order of Friars Minor.

"I will always remember our members who went to work on that beautiful September morning and then found themselves responding to the horrific attack. Some were able to help colleagues and strangers safely exit the buildings. Twenty years later, we want to recognize them and continue to support their families and let them know that their Hibernian family will never forget them.”

Barbara Gorman, wife of fallen Port Authority Police Office Brother Tom Gorman, said, “I keep all of the Hibernian members near and dear to my heart, as Tom would have. I look forward to seeing and keeping in touch with the members at parades and functions. It reminds me of my husband’s love for and devotion to this organization.”

After the mass, a plaque will be blessed memorializing the nine members, and will be displayed at the Volunteer Patrick Torphy Division in Middletown, NJ. Peter Milano was a member of this Division. An official unveiling will happen later this year.

New Jersey Members from The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department St. Michael’s Division:

P.O. Maurice (Moe) Barry

P.O. Liam Callahan

P.O. Tom Gorman

P.O. Steve Huczko

P.O. Don McIntyre

P.O. James Nelson

P.O. Bruce Reynolds

P.O. Mike Wholey

Peter Milano member of the Volunteer Patrick Torphy Division

Father Mychal Judge, OFM Honorable Mention (Jersey City AOH Division Namesake)

New York Brothers and Sister from several Divisions:

Dennis Devlin

Kevin C. Dowdell

Sean Fegan

Richard Fitzsimons

Florence M. Gregory

Charles Houston

Richard Muldowney, Jr

Gerard T. Nevins

Arthur Warren Scullin